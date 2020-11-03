Rystad Revises Peak Oil Demand Forecast

Rystad Energy revealed on Monday that the Covid-19 pandemic and the acceleration of the energy transition have led it to significantly revise its long-term oil demand forecast.

The company now sees global oil demand peaking at 102 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in 2028 as the most likely scenario. Before Covid-19, Rystad Energy was forecasting that peak oil demand of just over 106 MMbpd would be realized in 2030.

According to Rystad Energy, the persistence of the pandemic is likely to cause 2020 oil demand to decline to 89.3 MMbpd, compared to 99.6 MMbpd in 2019. Demand is then expected to recover to 94.8 MMbpd in 2021 and 98.4 MMbpd in 2022, Rystad Energy outlined, adding that it will still be stuck below pre-virus levels due to structural Covid-19 impacts, such as less work commuting and slower aviation recovery. The company says it is only in 2023 that oil demand will recover to pre-Covid-19 levels and jump back to 100.1 MMbpd.

Between 2025 and 2030, oil demand will enter a plateau phase at around 102 MMbpd, Rystad Energy noted. In this phase, the company no longer sees any residual Covid-19 impacts. In the very long-term, the company sees a steep decline of oil demand to 62 MMbpd in 2050, “driven by the high penetration rate of EVs in the automotive industry”.

“The lockdowns will stunt economic recovery in the short-term and in the long-term and the pandemic will also leave behind a legacy of behavioral changes that will also affect oil use,” Artyom Tchen, a senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a company statement.

“Overall, we do not believe Covid-19 has put peak oil demand behind us, but we do acknowledge the pandemic will greatly alter the peak oil demand reckoning moment, both in terms of timing and volumes,” he added.

Rystad Energy examined three different scenarios in its long-term oil demand prognosis. The scenario it considers most likely is called the “Governmental Targets Scenario” and assumes the share of oil in various sectors develops in line with stated government goals to move towards a cleaner carbon future, notably in the electrification of transport.

