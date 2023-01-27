RWE-National Grid JV Submits Bid For New York State Wind Rights

Community Offshore Wind has proposed to provide New York State with energy from 1.3 GW of offshore wind capacity to power nearly 500,000 homes.

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, has submitted a proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide New York State with clean energy from 1.3 GW of offshore wind capacity to power nearly 500,000 homes.

The bid submission was in response to the State’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation, adding to their current portfolio of five offshore wind projects. NYSERDA is expected to announce the winning clean energy suppliers in early spring 2023.

The key components of the proposal include creating over 4,600 good-paying jobs through the year 2033, across the supply chain in New York, prioritizing those from disadvantaged communities, local companies, and the union workforce.

The proposal also encompasses delivering over $3 billion in economic benefits to New York. The project will support the state in reaching its goal of directing 40 percent of overall benefits of clean energy spending to disadvantaged communities.

Under the proposal, the JV will collaborate with General Electric to deliver a nation-leading opportunity to localize both blade and nacelle facilities as well as bring steel fabrication and processing to Orange County, creating union jobs and exceeding the solicitation’s target for US steel.

Community Offshore Wind will, as per the proposal, also investing in a Staten Island port facility for staging and assembly of wind turbines, which will contribute to good-paying jobs in the borough as well as develop a $100 million package of economic development and workforce programs designed to favor disadvantaged communities, New York Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

Other perks set in the proposal include supporting parents who are working in and training for offshore wind careers with $10 million in childcare services, in partnership with United Way of New York State and investing in a just energy transition at National Grid’s E.F. Barrett Clean Energy Center on Long Island, including energy storage and an ambitious opportunity to support the community by retraining existing, local workers for clean energy jobs.

Once in operation, Community Offshore Wind expects the project will reduce New York ‘s electricity system-related carbon emissions by about 5 percent and thereby contribute significantly to the State’s target of reaching zero-emission electricity by 2040 and 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035. This is equal to mitigating emissions of up to 700,000 homes annually.

“Today is a proud day for Community Offshore Wind as we submit an offshore wind proposal that has the potential to deliver affordable, clean energy to New Yorkers for generations to come. National Grid has strong New York roots and a dedication to helping the state reach its clean energy goals, while providing significant economic benefits and jobs. Our proposal has been carefully crafted by a team with decades of experience delivering energy safely, reliably, and efficiently to millions of New Yorkers. Community Offshore Wind knows New York and we believe we are submitting the most competitive bid,” said Will Hazelip, President of National Grid Ventures for the US Northeast.

“Community Offshore Wind aims to reestablish New York as an energy manufacturing hub that shifts the supply chain from global to local, while prioritizing disadvantaged communities, local content, and union labor. The investments included in our proposal enable New Yorkers to step into the benefits promised in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and embrace an equitable clean energy future. As a leading offshore wind developer globally, RWE is proud to partner with National Grid and play a key role in New York’s just transition,” added Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Holdings.

To remind, Community Offshore Wind was successful in acquiring its lease area in the New York Bight, the area between Long Island and New Jersey, in February 2022 with a potential capacity of 3 GW of offshore wind.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com