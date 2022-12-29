RWE Secures 15 Years of Texas LNG from Sempra
Germany’s RWE Supply & Trading GmBH agreed to a 15-year contract with Sempra Infrastructure to purchase liquefied natural gas from a production terminal set to open in Port Arthur, Texas, in 2027, according to both companies.
With the deal, RWE said it had secured sufficient LNG volumes to make full use of its booked regasification capacities for an import terminal in Brunsbüttel, near Hamburg, that’s scheduled to open in 2026. Germany has struggled to replace Russian pipeline gas since the invasion of Ukraine, and Europe’s largest economy continues shifting to LNG as a substitute.
The partnership was “another important step to diversify Germany’s gas supply and thus contributes to enhancing security of supply in Europe on a long-term basis,” said Andree Stracke, chief executive officer of RWE Supply & Trading.
The volumes from Port Arthur will reach about 2.25 million tons annually. That corresponds to about 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.
Two of five Floating Storage and Regasification Units chartered on behalf of the German government will be operated by RWE, with one anchored in Brunsbüttel starting next month. The company’s planned land-based terminal at the same location will have an annual regasification capacity of 8 billion cubic meters.
In Port Arthur, nearly all the projected off-take capacity for the first phase was now under long-term agreements, Sempra Infrastructure CEO Justin Bird said.
“Today’s announcement moves us one step further along in the process of making Port Arthur LNG a reality,” Bird said.
Both sides also said they will try to lower greenhouse gas emissions throughout the LNG supply chain.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Analyst Looks at Relevance of Nuclear Fusion
- Italy To Shed Russian Gas Imports By Building Two FSRUs
- U.S. Department Of Energy's Top Accomplishments In 2022
- Petrobras Starts Tender Process For Atapu And Sepia FPSOs
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Land?
- Equinor Restarts Production From Njord Following Upgrades
- Frigid Weather Could Potentially Curtail LNG Exports
- Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May
- Oil Retreats from Three Week High
- Russia Leaves Options Open for Tougher Response to Oil Cap
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
- Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
- Soaring China Covid Cases Push Economic Activity Off a Cliff
- New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Oil Prices Rally Across the Week
- Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
- OPEC+ Has No Choice but to Remain Pro-Active
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023