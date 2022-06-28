RWE, Bourbon Team Up For Mediterranean Offshore Wind Auction

RWE Renewables France and Bourbon Subsea Services have signed a partnership agreement to jointly bid for the Mediterranean floating offshore wind auction.

The partners have applied to be selected as eligible bidders for the A06 tender – the respective announcement by the French government is expected during the coming weeks.

Under A06, two sites for floating offshore wind will be developed, each with a planned installed capacity of about 250 megawatts (MW), with potential extensions leading to a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW).

“Our partnership with Bourbon Subsea Services, a market leader in the installation of floating offshore wind farms, supports RWE’s ambition to grow our floating offshore wind portfolio in the French Mediterranean. Combining our strengths and expertise, we look forward to working with Bourbon to advance the floating offshore wind industry, hand in hand with the communities we are both actively engaged with,” Pierre Peysson, Director Offshore France at RWE Renewables France, said.

“With our unique track record in installing floating wind turbine prototypes and pilot farms, our ambition is to participate very actively in the development of the French industrial sector. By signing this partnership with RWE, we are eager to better understand from the inside the needs of our customers and the industrial challenges necessary for the large-scale deployment of floating wind turbines,” added Patrick Belenfant, CEO of Bourbon Subsea Services.

According to a statement made by the duo, Bourbon Subsea Services and RWE will bring complementary capabilities and expertise to this partnership whilst securing continuity in the employment of local industry and resources.

RWE is a global leader in renewables, with over 20 years of experience in developing, building, and operating offshore wind farms worldwide. Its subsidiary, RWE Renewables France, has qualified to participate in the upcoming La Manche (A04) and Brittany South (A05) offshore wind tenders.

RWE currently operates 18 offshore wind farms in five countries with a total capacity of around 3 GW and is developing and constructing some of the world’s most advanced offshore wind farms.

Currently, RWE is constructing the 342 MW project Kaskasi off the German island Heligoland and its 1,4 GW project Sofia, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world. More than 10 GW of secured capacity are also under development.

RWE is also forging ahead with three high-profile floating offshore wind demonstration projects in Norway, Spain, and the US, each based on different concepts.

