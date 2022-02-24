Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices

The national average could hit $4 per gallon this year.

U.S. gasoline prices could continue to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

That’s according to AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone prior to Russia’s latest escalation.

“If the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by increasing the price of crude oil to reflect more risk in the market,” Gladden told Rigzone late Wednesday.

“Additionally, the U.S. is beginning to enter the spring/summer driving season, a time when gas demand and the expensive-to-produce summer blend gasoline typically increases pump prices,” Gladden added.

“This means that in the coming weeks, gasoline prices are likely going to continue rising as the conflict plays out and more U.S. drivers hit the roads as winter weather clears,” the AAA spokesperson went on to say.

Looking at how high gas prices in the U.S. could go, Gladden said the national average could hit $4 per gallon this year due to the steady rise in oil prices.

“As a result, there could be a few states (in the west coast) that set new records close to or at $5.00 per gallon,” Gladden added.

As of February 24, the U.S. average regular gasoline price stood at $3.54, according to the AAA’s website. Yesterday’s average stood at $3.53, the week ago average stood at $3.52 and the month ago average stood at $3.33, AAA’s website shows. The year ago regular gas price average stood at $2.66, AAA’s site outlines.

The highest recorded average regular gas price stands at $4.11, which was hit on July 17, 2008, AAA’s site shows.

AAA’s Gas Prices website is updated daily and is the most comprehensive retail gasoline survey available, the organization’s website states. The site is said to be a public service of the United States’ largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization.

