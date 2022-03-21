Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Last a While

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at the longevity of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pump prices, Covid cases and more.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at the longevity of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pump prices, Covid cases and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: When considering that Russian oil continues to flow, and that Ukraine has no reason to concede anything to Putin, this conflict could last a while. The result will be that prices continue to rise and fall almost solely on the diplomatic talks between the two nations. Even a resolution of the Iran Nuclear Accord would not increase global supply enough to allay market fears over a loss of Russian barrels.

Hillary Stevenson, Director, Sales Enablement at oil and gas data firm Validere: It will be key to watch refined product demand metrics, like products supplied, to understand how much, if any, demand destruction high prices at the pump will cause as we move into Spring Break season with many Americans reluctant to fly. Also watching the rise in UK Covid cases and U.S. BA.2 variants closely as both regions lift many restrictions - rising cases and hospitalization rates may reverse progress and also hamper demand.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com