Russian Refineries Operating Under Capacity
Russian refineries are operating under capacity and are unlikely to recover in the short term, according to a new Rystad Energy market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.
“There are presently 44 active refineries in Russia with a total capacity of about seven million barrels per day,” the note, penned by Rystad Energy’s lead analysts Annette Smith and Janiv Shah, stated.
“However, about 900,000 barrels per day of refining capacity is currently not being used. This is due to a range of factors including demand impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, transportation bottlenecks, planned maintenance and/or scheduled turnarounds,” the analysts added.
In the note, the analysts highlighted that, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, around 320,000 barrels per day was already offline due to maintenance or scheduled turnaround at five Russian refineries. Since then, another five have reduced runs, taking a further 550,000 barrels per day of crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity offline, the analysts noted.
“Russian crude refining runs are poised to drop by about 400,000 to 500,000 barrels per day from previous estimates as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts demand,” the analysts stated in the note.
“The likelihood of refineries in maintenance mode returning to full utilization or even re-starting operations is low. The loss of Russian refinery is going to make Diesel shortages in Europe more acute,” the analysts added.
“The ICE Gasoil-Brent crack in Europe is trading around unprecedented levels of $25 per barrel, higher than even the memorable gasoil crack spike in 2008. Russia currently exports around 800,000 bpd of diesel/gasoil to Europe. As Europe imports 1.5-2.0 million barrels per day of diesel/gasoil, an effective ban on Russia’s oil product exports could increase the gasoil crack further,” the analysts continued.
In a separate note sent to Rigzone on Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior vice president of analysis, Claudio Galimberti, said the lowering of refinery runs in Europe was adding to the swell in diesel cracks. He also noted, however, that a current shortage of urea, a key component of diesel exhaust fluid, could lead to a reduction in diesel demand for heavy duty trucks which could eventually prevent the gasoil crack from widening further.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties
- Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment