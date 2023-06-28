Russian Oil Transfers at Sea Shift Away From Spanish Enclave
The transfer of Russian crude between tankers at sea has shifted away from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, amid mounting pressure from local authorities and European Union restrictions on transporting the oil.
No ship-to-ship transfers of Russia’s Urals grade have been observed at Ceuta since mid-April, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. Instead, some activity has moved to the Atlantic Ocean, near Cape Verde, the Canary Islands and the Azores.
Western sanctions on Russian oil have forced the nation to find other markets, mostly in Asia, following its invasion of Ukraine last year. In the meantime, a vast shadow fleet of tankers has emerged to move Russian crude, with an increasing amount of so-called STS transfers occurring in international waters off some locations.
With freight rates for smaller tankers soaring, it has made economic sense to move crude onto larger vessels for the journey east. However, most European countries forbid companies from facilitating the transfers with Russian oil.
In early February, Spanish authorities sent a letter to local shipping services firms reminding them of a prohibition on providing fenders for such transfers if they involve Russian oil — or the suspicion of it — even in international waters.
Since then, the activity at Ceuta has wound down. A total of eight supertankers completed transfers near the enclave from December to early April. A ninth, the Scorpius, received a cargo at Ceuta, then moved to Cape Verde and the Canaries to complete the remaining transfers.
|
Ceuta STS Transfers Via Supertanker Since December
|
Name
|
Period
|
Destination
|
Lauren II
|
Dec.-Jan.
|
Yingkou, China
|
Sao Paolo
|
Dec.
|
Kochi, India
|
Monica S
|
Jan.
|
Dongjiakou, China
|
Natalina 7
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
Qingdao
|
Catalina 7
|
Feb.
|
Dongjiakou
|
Veronica
|
March
|
Yingkou
|
Anshun II
|
March
|
Dongjiakou
|
M Sophia
|
March-April
|
Yingkou
After the Scorpius, two more supertankers conducted STS transfers with Urals tankers in Atlantic Ocean, though the activity will be increasingly difficult to carry out with the approach of the region’s hurricane season.
The waters off Kalamata, Greece remain the most active site for the STS movement of Urals. Greek authorities have said their scope to intervene is limited. Some switching has also occurred near locations such as Sohar in Oman and Sungai Linggi in Malaysia.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Which Companies Actively Hire During Low Oil, Gas Price Environments?
- USA Gas Demand Up 43 Percent 2012-22 Driven by Shift from Coal
- Seplat Looks to New Nigerian Leader to Complete Exxon Oil Deal
- Rosebank, Cambo Dubbed Barometers for Future of North Sea Production
- Aker BP Awards Final Build Contract for Yggdrasil Power Supply
- UK Climate Committee Calls for Tougher Fossil Fuel Permitting Process
- Producers Approach Regulator over Trans Mountain's Shipping Costs
- ERCOT Issues Weather Watch
- Saipem Fixes 2 Offshore Drilling Gigs Worth $550MM
- TechnipFMC Bags Significant Contract
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- Aramco, TotalEnergies Award Contracts for $11B Saudi Petrochemicals Project
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts