Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
Russia’s giant fleet of ocean-going oil tankers is starting to come to a standstill.
Nine Aframax vessels owned by Sovcomflot PJSC have been idling at sea for more than a week after discharging cargoes, according to ship-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. That’s more than a quarter of the company’s such tankers observed operating around the coasts of Europe and North America.
Sovcomflot is majority owned by the Russian government, which holds 83% of the company’s shares, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The 10-person Board of Directors includes several deputy ministers of the Russian Federation, according to its website.
The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Sovcomflot’s fleet isn’t subject to measures that would prevent it from trading, but countries including the U.K. and Canada aren’t allowing Russian ships to dock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There’s also been a wariness among oil companies about touching the country’s petroleum, while the U.S. and U.K. have announced plans to stop taking supplies from Russia.
Aframax tankers can serve most of the world’s oil ports and are commonly used for short-haul and medium-range crude shipments, as well as for deliveries of refined products. The mid-sized vessels are widely used in the Mediterranean, the North Sea, the Black Sea and the Baltic.
After discharging their cargoes, the ships would normally head off to pick up the next one, perhaps idling for a day or two awaiting orders. The problems for Sovcomflot may get worse, with another four tankers seen idling for less than a week after offloading at European ports.
No Problems in Pacific
The entire Sovcomflot tanker fleet totals about 110 tankers, according to data from Clarksons Research Services Ltd., a unit of the world’s largest shipbroker. Those vessels range from small ships that carry oil products, all the way up to giant vessels that can haul more than 2 million barrels of crude, ship-tracking data show.
The company has 52 Aframaxes, making it the largest owner of such vessels in the world, according to Clarksons. About a third of those ships are observed operating in the Pacific Ocean, where they don’t appear to be suffering the same difficulties as those in European waters. Roughly half of those Pacific ships are used as shuttle tankers for oil projects off Sakhalin Island, and they have a steady stream of cargoes, mostly heading to China.
--With assistance from Alex Longley.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Deal Would Favor Both USA and Venezuela
- USA Energy Chief Calls for More Oil Output
- Russia Will Have to Shut-In Oil Production
- New Schlumberger Business To Eliminate Methane, Flare Emissions
- Boardroom Of Unmatched Offshore Driller Filled
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- Oil Groups React to Biden Russia Oil Ban
- California's $6.95-Per-Gallon Gasoline Explained
- OGCI Aims For Zero Oil And Gas Methane Emissions By 2030
- North America Drops Rigs
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- Decision On Divisive Bay Du Nord Project Delayed
- Biden Set to Announce Russian Oil Ban Today
- Russia Tech Sanctions Will Not Strangle Refining Industry
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known