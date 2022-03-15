Russian Oil Company Calls for End to Armed Conflict

Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years last month after Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine.

Lukoil’s board of directors has called for the “soonest termination of the armed conflict” in a statement posted on the company’s website.

“The board of directors of Lukoil expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine,” the statement noted.

“We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy,” the statement added.

“The company makes every effort to continue its operations in all countries and regions where it is present, committed to its primary mission of a reliable supplier of energy to consumers around the world. In its activities, Lukoil aspires to contribute to peace, international relations and humanitarian ties,” Lukoil continued.

Rigzone has been unable to access Lukoil’s website, as well as several other Russian oil and gas company websites, for several days. Although Rigzone gained access to Lukoil’s website on Tuesday, Rigzone was still unable to access a host of Russian oil and gas company websites at the time of writing, including Gazprom’s, Rosneft’s and Tatneft’s sites.

Lukoil is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world, according to the company’s website, which notes that the business accounts for around two percent of the world’s oil production and around one percent of the proved hydrocarbon reserves.

Based in Moscow, Russia, Lukoil employs more than 100,000 people and is active in more than 30 countries across four continents, its website shows.

On March 8, Brent crude prices closed near $128 per barrel before dropping to below $107 per barrel less than a week later. Rystad Energy has warned that oil prices could hit $240 per barrel this summer in a "worst-case scenario".

