Russian Oil Company Calls for End to Armed Conflict
Lukoil’s board of directors has called for the “soonest termination of the armed conflict” in a statement posted on the company’s website.
“The board of directors of Lukoil expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine,” the statement noted.
“We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy,” the statement added.
“The company makes every effort to continue its operations in all countries and regions where it is present, committed to its primary mission of a reliable supplier of energy to consumers around the world. In its activities, Lukoil aspires to contribute to peace, international relations and humanitarian ties,” Lukoil continued.
Rigzone has been unable to access Lukoil’s website, as well as several other Russian oil and gas company websites, for several days. Although Rigzone gained access to Lukoil’s website on Tuesday, Rigzone was still unable to access a host of Russian oil and gas company websites at the time of writing, including Gazprom’s, Rosneft’s and Tatneft’s sites.
Lukoil is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world, according to the company’s website, which notes that the business accounts for around two percent of the world’s oil production and around one percent of the proved hydrocarbon reserves.
Based in Moscow, Russia, Lukoil employs more than 100,000 people and is active in more than 30 countries across four continents, its website shows.
Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years last month after Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. On March 8, Brent crude prices closed near $128 per barrel before dropping to below $107 per barrel less than a week later. Rystad Energy has warned that oil prices could hit $240 per barrel this summer in a “worst-case scenario”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- What Will Happen at the Next OPEC Meeting?
- U.S. Senator Introduces Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax
- Russian Oil Company Calls for End to Armed Conflict
- Brent Oil Falls Below $100
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- Sound Energy Signs Pipeline Tie-In Deal For Phase 2 Tendrara Gas
- TotalEnergies Gives Up Myanmar Asset To PTTEP For Nothing
- Exxon Elects New VP Of Public And Government Affairs
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
- Expert Explains This Week's Oil Price Moves
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- Ukraine War Puts Biden and USA Oil at Odds
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk