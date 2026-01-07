Russian Fuel Flows Jump to Highest in 4 Months

The surge was driven by stronger diesel shipments from Baltic ports to nearby markets.

Russian oil product exports rose in December to a four-month high, driven by stronger diesel shipments from ports in the Baltic Sea to nearby markets.

Seaborne deliveries of major refined fuels climbed to about 2.15 million barrels a day last month, the highest since August, according to Vortexa Ltd. data compiled by Bloomberg. Exports were up roughly 11 percent from November levels.

The increase comes even as Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries have disrupted fuel production and logistics, marking one of the most direct hits to the country's petroleum sales since the invasion of Ukraine began. Compared to a year earlier, however, oil product exports were down by 7 percent, reflecting the impact from both sanctions and the mounting strikes.

Russia's diesel exports continue to outperform other products, with steady shipments to nearby markets including Turkey and parts of Africa supported by stronger flows from Primorsk and other Baltic ports. A rebound in refinery runs has also boosted fuel supplies.

Weaker naphtha and fuel oil flows point to ongoing challenges for long-haul products amid sanctions, oil infrastructure damage and shifting market demand. Some naphtha cargoes routed to Venezuela are facing fresh pressure after US tanker blockades, with at least one vessel turning back in the mid-Atlantic.

With official oil production figures unavailable, Russia's seaborne flows of crude and fuels offer clues about what the country might be pumping. Crude oil exports saw a sharp drop in late 2025 and early this year, as Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure intensified and Russian oil prices lagged global benchmarks.

Here’s a breakdown of oil product shipments from Russian ports in December:

Diesel and gasoil shipments rose 36 percent from November levels to a sixmonth high of 988,000 barrels a day. Deliveries from Baltic ports surged 41 percent, notably from Primorsk. Shipments to Turkey, North Africa and Brazil remained strong.

Naphtha exports slipped marginally to 483,000 barrels a day, while gasoline and blending component flows were about 31,000 barrels a day. Jet fuel shipments dropped 20 percent to 31,000 barrels a day.

Fuel oil shipments declined 15 percent to 567,000 barrels a day. Flows of refinery feedstocks, which include vacuum gasoil, rose to about 54,000 barrels a day.