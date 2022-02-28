Russian Energy Reliability Now a Market Driver

The oil market sees the security of Russian energy supplies as significantly compromised.

That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a report sent to Rigzone on Friday. In the report, the analysts noted that, while the invasion has not significantly affected their supply and demand forecasts, it has affected their perception of short-term oil market dynamics.

“We had previously expected the market to undershoot to the downside around mid-2022 due to the return of significant Iranian volumes, combined with rising inventories, slowing demand growth and upside surprises in U.S. supply,” the analysts stated in the report.

“We now think that concerns about the reliability of Russian energy flows will limit the mid-year price undershoot, creating a higher floor. To reflect this firmer downside support, we raise our 2022 average Brent forecast to $85 per barrel from $75 per barrel,” the analysts added in the report, highlighting that their forecasts for later years are unchanged.

The Standard Chartered analysts also highlighted in the report that the lack of immediate, direct sanctions on energy flows into Europe was expected, and outlined that the latest Energy Information Administration weekly data was lost in “geopolitical noise”.

“It was the first bearish release in seven weeks, according to our U.S. oil data bull-bear index, which fell 101.3 week on week to -29.0,” the analysts stated in the report.

World’s Russia Dependence

The world’s dependence on Russia for certain commodities cannot be overstated, according to Wood Mackenzie, which highlighted that many major international oil and gas companies, utilities and miners are invested in Russia.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, Wood Mackenzie noted that the war in Ukraine is piling pressure onto a European gas market that was already going through its worst crisis on record.

“Russian pipeline imports account for 38 percent of EU demand, making sanctions on Russian flows prohibitive. But if the EU was to stop all Russian gas flows, the long-term implications could be severe,” Wood Mackenzie stated.

“Russia, too, would lose much. At current prices, it would give up $7.5 billion of revenues a month, possibly more. In the tussle between Russia and the EU over gas imports, business as usual remains the most pragmatic, and likely, outcome,” the company added.

Wood Mackenzie noted, however, that the invasion will push the EU to question its dependency on Russian gas.

“New supply will take time to materialize and will see higher prices in the medium term. But LNG players in the U.S., Qatar and beyond are starting to gear up; as are pipe suppliers from Azerbaijan, the East Med and Norway,” Wood Mackenzie said.

“The crisis will also push the EU to rethink the role of gas in its decarbonization strategy. Higher gas prices make a stronger case for renewables, as well as alternative gases such as bio-methane and green hydrogen,” the company added.

Russia Crude Oil

Looking at crude oil, Wood Mackenzie highlighted that as much as 2.3 million barrels per day of Russia’s 4.6 million barrels per day of crude oil exports go to the West.

“The U.S. has made it clear it does not intend to impose direct sanctions on Russia’s oil exports. We are seeing slowdowns in Russian crude purchases. Until payment terms are clarified, further tightening in the supply and demand balance is expected,” Wood Mackenzie stated.

“Russia and Saudi Arabia are partners in an OPEC+ production restraint agreement. In the case of an actual oil supply cut, OPEC would be more likely to consider using spare capacity to help offset losses, rather than raise output above target levels,” the company added.

Barring a sustained slowdown in exports, the upward momentum in oil prices is likely to ease, according to Wood Mackenzie, which stated that, in the longer term, it did not expect consuming nations to avoid Russia’s oil, “given that its exports move into an open, fungible market that does not require close ties between countries”.

