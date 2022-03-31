Russia Supply Interruption Risk Has Increased

President Vladimir Putin demanded last week that payments for natural gas from 'unfriendly' countries be paid in Roubles.

Gas flows will continue from Russia to the EU27, but the risk of supply interruptions has increased.

That’s what Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research analysts stated in a new report sent to Rigzone on Thursday, which highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded last week that payments for natural gas from ‘unfriendly’ countries be paid in Roubles.

“The most recent escalation by Russia has increased the risk of some partial cut off due to disputes over payment for gas, but a total shut down of gas flows remains extremely unlikely, with elevated gas prices for the foreseeable future the most likely consequence,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Looking to the short-term, we are not expecting European buyers to pay in Roubles, so what occurs next depends on whether Russia shuts off gas supplies in response. We do not expect Russia to shut off gas supplies, as it would be a major escalation from its previous position that this would be a response to an oil embargo,” the analysts added in the report.

“If Russia were to shut off gas supplies, it would mark a serious step-change from Russia’s deference to long-term contracts as the model for gas supply agreements. Putin and other government officials have continuously stressed their preferred form of gas trade as long-term contracts with Gazprom and that existing contracts would be respected, to maintain its reputation as a reliable gas supplier,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the analysts noted that they expect Russia to continue to accept Euros as payment for gas supplies covered by long-term contracts, but perhaps demand Roubles for purchases of any additional volumes.

“This poses an easy route for de-escalation whilst saving face by Putin and is more aligned with the deference shown for long-term contracts historically by Russia,” the analysts stated.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Senior Rystad Energy analyst Vinicius Romano noted that the Kremlin confirmed Wednesday that Russia does not expect gas payments in Roubles immediately but added that it is expected that an initial proposal regarding payments from Russia to European importers will come by Thursday.

“Germany and the wider G7 have signaled that gas supply agreements cannot be unilaterally modified,” Romano said in the note.

“Should renegotiations start at the insistence of Russia, it is likely that importers will be offered value elsewhere in their deals with Russia in return for the change to Rouble payments,” he added.

“The challenge to put this in practice is that each buyer may have different conditions, while some may not even be willing to alter contractual terms. This suggests that negotiations might take some time, which means there is still no abrupt deadline for the payment to switch to Roubles,” Roman went on to say.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com