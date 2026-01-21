Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Afipsky Refinery Overnight

Russia said Ukrainian drones targeted the Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar region overnight, in the latest attack on the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Debris of the unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of the facility and caused a fire, which “was quickly extinguished,” regional emergencies authorities said in a Telegram post. “There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.”

Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the claim. ForteInvest, which operates the Afipsky refinery, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the potential impact on processing rates.

Ukraine and Russia have been trading attacks on energy infrastructure as Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor is about to enter a fifth year, with Kyiv and Moscow remaining at an impasse over a proposed peace plan. While Kyiv has reduced the intensity of attacks on Russian refineries and oil export facilities so far this month compared with the end of last year, Moscow has stepped up strikes on Ukraine’s power sector, leaving millions of people without heating and water amid freezing temperatures.

The Afipsky refinery has a processing capacity of as much as 9.1 million tons of crude oil annually, or some 180,000 barrels per day. The facility, which has been a target for repeated Ukrainian attacks, was last hit in December.