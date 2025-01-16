Russia Says It Damaged Facilities at Ukraine Gas Storage Site

Russia claimed it damaged ground infrastructure of one of the largest natural gas storage sites in Ukraine's Lviv region during a series of attacks on the country's energy sector.

The strike was a response to Ukraine’s use of US and British missiles on Russian territories, Russian Defense Ministry said in the statement in Telegram. Moscow also said it was retaliating for an earlier attack on a gas compressor station in the Krasnodar region, which is important for flows through the TurkStream conduit that is the last remaining pipeline for Russian supplies to Europe.

Russia’s claim of damaging the gas storage’s ground facilities could not be independently verified.

Attacks of energy infrastructure in both countries have intensified this week as Kyiv closed its pipeline network for Russian supplies to Europe starting from this year. The hits on Wednesday forced emergency power cuts across large swathes of Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirming that the energy sector, including gas infrastructure, was the main target of the strike.

Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that the Russians targeted two critical infrastructure facilities, including one in Stryi, that caused some damage.

Ukraine had earlier this week carried out a massive attack on energy and military facilities across central Russia and the Volga region. Those raids targeted two chemical plants in the Tula said and Bryansk regions and hit an ammunition warehouse at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, setting Rosneft PJSC’s Saratov oil refinery on fire, a Ukrainian official said.