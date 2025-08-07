Russia Says Drone Attack Caused Fire at Afipsky Refinery

Drone attacks in the early hours of Thursday triggered a fire at the independent Afipsky refinery in southern Russia, according to regional emergency services.

“A gas and gas-condensate processing unit caught on fire,” the services said in a statement on Telegram. No further details on the extent of the damage were provided. The blaze was fully extinguished by 8:21 a.m. local time, according to the statement. The facility has since resumed normal operations, its press service said.

The incident comes during a renewed wave of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russia’s downstream oil sector. Earlier this month, similar attacks disrupted operations at two major refineries operated by Rosneft PJSC. The strikes were in response to increasingly intense Russian barrages, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Kremlin is now considering a potential concession to US President Donald Trump, which could include an air truce with Ukraine to head off secondary sanctions, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Afipsky refinery has a processing capacity of as much as 9.1 million tons of crude oil annually, or some 180,000 barrels per day, which makes it one of Russia’s smaller facilities. The nation currently processes more than 5 million barrels of crude daily, according to Bloomberg estimates based on industry data.