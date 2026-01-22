Russia Says 2 Killed, Tanks Damaged by Ukraine Attack on Port

Russia said Ukrainian drones hit a Black Sea port, setting four fuel terminals on fire and killing two people.

Russia said Ukrainian drones hit a Black Sea port late Wednesday, setting four fuel terminals on fire and killing two people.

The fire at the facility in Taman in the Krasnodar region was extinguished Thursday morning, local emergency authorities said on Telegram. A total of 208 personnel and 51 pieces of equipment were deployed, including units from Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, the authorities said.

According to preliminary information, two port employees were killed and several others were injured in the attack, Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said Wednesday.

Taman port is located on a peninsula across the strait from Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The port handles oil, liquefied petroleum gas, grain, fertilizers and other cargo. It was last attacked in December, when port infrastructure and several vessels were damaged.

Ukraine has been stepping up attacks on Russian assets at sea, including tankers and oil-field platforms. Russia has also been regularly striking Ukrainian energy and civilian targets, leaving thousands of people without power, water and heating amid freezing temperatures. It has also repeatedly attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.

The two countries are fighting an increasingly intense energy war to gain meaningful advantage after months of little movement on the frontlines, and amid continuing peace talks.