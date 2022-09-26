Russia Oil-Price Cap Gets Polarizing Reviews
A proposed price cap on Russian oil got a mixed reaction from traders and consultants at Asia’s biggest oil conference in Singapore, labeled a “bad idea” and a “minefield” from some of the industry’s biggest names.
The price cap was a key talking point on day one of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore, with FGE Chairman Fereidun Fesharaki reiterating an earlier assessment that it was “impractical, unnecessary, and a bad idea.” Trader Vitol Group noted the complexity of the cap, adding that it could act as a “relief valve” to an impending European Union ban on Russian imports.
“We need buy-in from governments, and governments to guide us because it’s a bit of a minefield,” Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said.
The US has championed the price cap and the Group of Seven Countries plans to implement the measure in line with the timing of EU sanctions in December. The mechanism is designed to cut Moscow’s energy revenues, while ensuring that the market isn’t starved of an important source of supply.
Here’s what panelists had to say about price cap:
FGE
“I cannot, after being in this business for 50 years, work out how to do it,” FGE’s Fesharaki said about the implementation of the cap. The plan appears to single out Russia, he said, noting that other sanctioned countries such as Iran are not subjected to similar measures.
Vitol Group
The trader will assess any new developments on the proposed cap in the coming months “before we decide exactly what we think is right for Vitol,” the company’s CEO Hardy said during an opening address.
Vitol’s Head of Research Giovanni Serio said more clarity around the details of the price-cap was needed. Allowing Russian oil to continue flowing using G-7 insurance, financial services as well as shipping infrastructure would act as a “potential relief valve” for global oil markets.
US Treasury
“The price cap working does not mean that all of Russia’s oil will trade at or below the price cap,” said Catherine Wolfram, deputy assistant secretary at the US Treasury. It means that Russian oil stays on the market, there’s no supply shock, and Moscow’s revenue falls, she added.
China will be able to continue direct crude purchases from Russia on its own vessels, and the implementation of a cap would help bring down prices in inter-governmental oil deals, she said. The US is in discussions with OPEC about the measure and its potential impact to prices.
--With assistance from Serene Cheong and Elizabeth Low.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
- UK Looking To Be Net Energy Exporter By 2040, Problems Ahead
- New Licensing Round Will Not Be Short Term Fix for UK Energy Security
- Equinor And PGNiG Agree 10-Year Gas Sales Deal
- Germany Secures 1 Tanker of Gas During Scholz Gulf Tour
- UK Families Losing Up To $4,745 From Not Owning Its Own Energy
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Gas Price Forecast
- Russia Oil-Price Cap Gets Polarizing Reviews
- Ineos To Go Ahead With Solsort Field Development
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week
- Chevron Proceeds With Development Of Aphrodite Field
- UK Government Lifts Shale Gas Production Moratorium
- China Increases Crude Oil Imports From Russia
- Why Top Banks Are Betting Oil Will Stage a Recovery
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall