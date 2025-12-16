Russia Oil Prices Hit Lowest Since War Began

Russian crude prices are at their lowest since the war in Ukraine began.

On average, Russian oil exporters are receiving just over $40 a barrel for cargoes shipped from the Baltic, Black Sea and the eastern port of Kozmino, according to data from Argus Media. That’s down 28% over the last three months, with recent restrictions targeting oil giants Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC widening the markdowns.

Mounting Western pressure on Russia’s oil trade has made it increasingly difficult to sell and deliver the barrels, with measures also targeting refiners at top buyers like India. In addition, global benchmark oil prices are sliding, trading below $60 a barrel for the first time since May on Tuesday.

The revenues Russia receives for its oil — which combined with gas account or about a quarter of the nation’s state budget — are critical to fund its war. Lower income strains the finances of the nation’s oil companies and reduces the amount of tax they pay into the Kremlin’s coffers.

The Trump administration has engaged in a diplomatic flurry geared toward ending the conflict over the last few weeks. President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Russian economic growth was slowing down on a recent visit to India.

Indian officials said they expect imports from Russia to be about 800,000 barrels a day this month, sharply lower than in November, though still a significant volume of supplies. A Chinese refiner recently bought a shipment of crude from Russia’s eastern ports at the steepest discount this year. The two Asian nations are the main buyers of Russian oil.