Russia Methanol Plant Contract Goes to Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey (JM) reported Wednesday that JSC Technoleasing will use its technology at a new methanol plant in the Russian Far East.
The newly awarded contract covers a license from JM for the 3,000-metric-ton-per-day plant as well as associated engineering, proprietary equipment and catalyst supply, JM noted in a written statement. Pending a final investment decision (FID) by Technoleasing, the facility – in Skovorodino, Amur Oblast – will be JM’s first licensed methanol plant in Russia that uses combined reforming and “Advanced Series Loop” technology, JM added.
“Johnson Matthey’s combined reforming methanol technology turned out to be the best available technology for the Skovorodino plant,” remarked Technoleasing General Director Vadim Medvedev. “We are very much focused on ecological issue as we as plant’s efficiency in consumption of natural resources. We are looking forward for cooperation with JM in building the plant and introducing this technology in Russia.”
JM contends that its proprietary system improves natural gas efficiency by applying a novel synthesis loop arrangement with existing reactor technology.
“We are delighted that Technoleasing has entrusted JM as their strategic partner and are proud to be a part of this ground-breaking project,” commented JM Managing Director John Gordon. “This win demonstrates our unique ability to bring tailored solutions to our customers through our innovative methanol plant flowsheets, in-depth know-how and catalyst technologies. Our new Advanced Series Loop technology will provide energy efficiency and significant economic benefits in gas consumption per ton of methanol over conventional loops for the Amur facility for many years to come.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Who Will Buy Chevron NWS LNG Stake?
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Oil Up with Demand Recovery on Track
- Petrofac Clinches Another Contract
- Norway Launches APA 2020
- Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline Pushed to 2022
- Fugro Wins Three-year India Contract
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year
- Rystad Says Over 100K US Oil, Gas Jobs Lost Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Reportedly Skips Interest Payment
- Ovintiv Nixing Jobs Across North America
- Marine Contractor Expects to Shed 500 Jobs
- Deepwater GOM Tieback Deal Goes to Williams
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301