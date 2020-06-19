SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Russia Methanol Plant Contract Goes to Johnson Matthey

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, June 19, 2020

JSC Technoleasing will use Johnson Matthey technology at a new methanol plant in the Russian Far East.

Johnson Matthey (JM) reported Wednesday that JSC Technoleasing will use its technology at a new methanol plant in the Russian Far East.

The newly awarded contract covers a license from JM for the 3,000-metric-ton-per-day plant as well as associated engineering, proprietary equipment and catalyst supply, JM noted in a written statement. Pending a final investment decision (FID) by Technoleasing, the facility – in Skovorodino, Amur Oblast – will be JM’s first licensed methanol plant in Russia that uses combined reforming and “Advanced Series Loop” technology, JM added.

“Johnson Matthey’s combined reforming methanol technology turned out to be the best available technology for the Skovorodino plant,” remarked Technoleasing General Director Vadim Medvedev. “We are very much focused on ecological issue as we as plant’s efficiency in consumption of natural resources. We are looking forward for cooperation with JM in building the plant and introducing this technology in Russia.”

JM contends that its proprietary system improves natural gas efficiency by applying a novel synthesis loop arrangement with existing reactor technology.

“We are delighted that Technoleasing has entrusted JM as their strategic partner and are proud to be a part of this ground-breaking project,” commented JM Managing Director John Gordon. “This win demonstrates our unique ability to bring tailored solutions to our customers through our innovative methanol plant flowsheets, in-depth know-how and catalyst technologies. Our new Advanced Series Loop technology will provide energy efficiency and significant economic benefits in gas consumption per ton of methanol over conventional loops for the Amur facility for many years to come.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


