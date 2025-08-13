Russia Launches Classes for Handling Drone Hits at Energy Sites

Russia is launching new security seminars on how to handle emergencies, including drone strikes, at its energy facilities.

Russia is launching new security seminars on how to handle emergencies, including drone strikes, at its energy facilities after Ukraine attacked key oil refineries in recent weeks.

The energy ministry’s research and training unit said the courses will discuss “potential threats to fuel and energy complex facilities, including the use of UAVs.” It will target security specialists, government officials and heads of energy facilities, it said.

Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on energy infrastructure since the start of August, hitting three major refineries in an effort to disrupt fuel production and curb the Kremlin’s energy revenues. On Wednesday, Ukraine’s General Staff said drones hit a number of facilities in Russia overnight, including an oil-pumping station linked to major export routes.

US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska this Friday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Russia’s budget is dependent on oil and gas for roughly a third of its revenues, and any prolonged disruptions would weigh heavily on state income, which has already been shrinking.

The first online security seminar, which is set to last for a total of 16 hours across three days, is set for Sept. 11, the Russian Energy Agency said in a Telegram post. Four hours of the training will be dedicated specifically to drone-related threats, with the rest covering topics like anti-terrorism protocols, security standards and incident response measures.

Russia, which also regularly attacks Ukrainian energy infrastructure, has also taken other security measures to protect from hits recently. Putin in July signed a decree requiring vessels arriving from foreign terminals to ask permission from port captains, with the consent from the nation’s FSB security service.

Ust-Luga, the country’s largest Baltic Sea port, introduced even tougher entry requirements, insisting that ships must be inspected and receive Russian insurance coverage before gaining permission to enter the terminals.