Russia Energy Supplies Very Much at Risk

The Ukraine conflict is nowhere near resolution and looks set to continue for some time.

Russia’s energy supplies are very much at risk, either due to being withheld by Russia as a weapon or swiped off the market due to sanctions.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Louise Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, adding that oil prices climbed higher yesterday as the Ukraine conflict is “nowhere near” resolution and looks set to continue for some time.

“Even with Russian and Ukrainian factions meeting at the border to discuss a military ceasefire, the fragile situation in Ukraine, and financial and energy sanctions against Russia, will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further,” Dickson said in the statement.

“The supply risk continues to drive the bullish trajectory in oil prices, and oil outages in the region are still a high probability,” Dickson added in the statement.

Continued fighting in Ukraine puts Black Sea trade at risk, Dickson highlighted, adding that two million barrels per day of Russia, Kazakh, and Azeri oil passes through the Novorossiysk terminal daily.

“Any disruption would have a direct upward risk premium,” Dickson said.

Also at immediate risk is the transport of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, which can carry one million barrels per day of exports to Europe, Dickson outlined.

OPEC+ Implications

Looking at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week, Dickson noted that, unless there is a severe Russia-related supply disruption ahead of the meeting, “we do not yet expect Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq to lead the group and offer more supply to balance oil markets”.

“Many of the OPEC+ barrels currently offline are of the medium sour blend and thus could be a good substitute for the medium-sour Russian Urals blend if either pipeline or seaborne exports are disrupted,” Dickson said.

The 26th OPEC and Non-OPEC ministerial meeting is currently scheduled to take place on Wednesday via videoconference. OPEC+’s previous meeting, which concluded on February 2, reconfirmed the decision to lift the group’s overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in March.

Extreme Brent Volatility

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, Enverus Intelligence Research highlighted that it expected extreme volatility in Brent over the coming months. The group added that it ultimately believes prices over $100 per barrel, coupled with weaker economic growth, is not supportive of resurgent oil demand.

Enverus Intelligence Research revealed that it no longer expects “aggressive” stock builds in the first quarter of this year but said it does expect modest builds throughout the year as higher prices weigh on demand and additional supply becomes available. The company outlined that this move will erode Brent prices to the mid-to-low $80s mark by the end of the year.

“Whether reduced by Western sanctions, by Russian limits or by the impacts of the fighting itself, we expect extreme price volatility in Brent,” Bill Farren-Price, the lead author of a new report for the company and director of Enverus Intelligence Research, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“Ultimately, higher oil prices and weaker economic growth are not consistent with resurgent oil demand and there is a significant risk that oil markets will be considerably tighter in the coming months if Western sanctions are escalated to focus on Russian energy exports,” Farren-Price added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com