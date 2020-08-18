Russia Energy Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19
Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak has tested positive for Covid-19, Russian news agency TASS has reported.
According to TASS, a Russian energy ministry spokesperson told the news agency that Novak tested positive for the virus during a work trip to the far east.
“He doesn’t have any symptoms and feels well,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by TASS.
“The energy minister will continue to fulfill his duties remotely. In particular, on August 19, he will take part in a meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee via video link,” the spokesperson added.
Novak was appointed minister of energy by presidential executive order back in 2012. Prior to his role as energy minister, Novak served as Russia’s deputy minister of finance, the prime minister of the Krasnoyarsk territory and as the Norilsk first deputy mayor. Novak has also been a member of the Gazprom board of directors since 2015.
As of August 16, Russia has registered 922,853 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 15,685 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 21.2 million confirmed cases of the virus and 761,779 deaths, as of August 16, WHO data shows.
Bloomberg reported last week that Russian president Vladimir Putin had approved the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. The speed at which the vaccine received regulatory approval has been met with criticism, however, Bloomberg noted.
OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee (JTC) convened on Monday for its 43rd meeting. During the meeting, the organization’s secretary general Mohammed Barkindo underscored the “devastating” impact of the pandemic and said the actions taken by OPEC and its partners have contributed to an improved balance in the oil market compared to the situation in April. Barkindo warned, however, that the group must remain vigilant in monitoring market conditions.
The JTC advises the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which is scheduled to hold its next meeting via webinar on Wednesday.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iran Dishes Out 13 Oil Deals Worth $1.7B
- China Ramps Up US Oil Purchases
- Qatar Operator Extends Rig Contract
- What is the Outlook for Oil Prices?
- Russia Energy Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19
- Petrobras Steps Up Anti Fuel Theft Campaign
- Turkey Confronts EU with New Energy Survey
- Calif. Blackouts Provide Energy Transition Lesson
- Trump Wins Endorsement of Energy Group
- Former Interior Official Outlines Energy Consensus Path
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Trump Abandons Obama-Era Methane Leak Curbs
- Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero
- PGS Rejects $600MM TGS Offer
- Singapore Oil Legend Charged with Forgery
- New CEO for Canada Energy Regulator
- Ohio Visit for New Deputy US Energy Sec
- North Sea Prospect Gets Mark Up
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Halliburton Launches Innovation Lab