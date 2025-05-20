Russia Detains Oil Tanker That Left Estonia, Report Says

The vessel is owned by Aegean Shipping of Greece and carrying shale oil on board.

Russia detained the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Green Admire, which left the port of Sillamae and was sailing through Russian territorial waters, Estonian Public Broadcasting said Sunday, citing the Estonian Department of Transport.

The vessel is owned by Aegean Shipping of Greece and carrying shale oil on board. It was following a previously agreed route and its final destination was Rotterdam, according to the report.

The incident happened three days after Russia sent a plane in connection with Estonia‘s attempt to stop a Russian shadow oil tanker.

Ships leaving the port of Sillamae typically pass through Russian waters as the route is safer for large vessels than the passage between shoals in Estonian waters. Estonia’s Department of Transport said that it was the first such incident and that it will direct ships arriving in and leaving Sillamae through the territorial waters of Estonia to avoid a recurrence, according to the report.