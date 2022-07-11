SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Russia Court Allows CPC to Keep Exporting Oil to Europe

by Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg News
|
Monday, July 11, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Russia Court Allows CPC to Keep Exporting Oil to Europe
A Russian court allowed a crucial export route for Kazakh oil to keep operating.

A Russian court allowed a crucial export route for Kazakh oil to keep operating, throwing out an order from a lower authority for a 30-day halt.

After hearing an appeal from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the Krasnodar regional court canceled the order and imposed a 200,000-ruble ($3,200) fine instead, a relief for a market that’s been roiled by upended trade flows from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

A lower court in Novorossiysk last week instructed the CPC terminal on Russia’s Black Sea coast to suspend shipments due to alleged violations of an oil-spill prevention plan. The operator of the facility, which is due to load 1.24 million barrels a day this month, warned that an immediate shutdown “could result in irreversible consequences for its operations.”

Currently crude shipments via the CPC and Chevron-led Tengizchevroil’s production operations “remain uninterrupted,” Sally Jones, spokeswoman of the venture, said in a separate statement. Chevron is the largest private shareholder in the CPC, holding 15% in the consortium.

The CPC is working to eliminate any violations of the spill-prevention plan as soon as possible, its press office said in a statement following Monday’s ruling.

--With assistance from Nariman Gizitdinov.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles