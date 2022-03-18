Russia and Ukraine Remain Deeply Divided
Moscow and Kyiv remain deeply divided on key issues, according to a new report from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, which was sent to Rigzone on Friday.
Although the report outlined that oil supply-side fears were somewhat tempered this week due to “budding optimism” over negotiations between the two, it highlighted that the company’s political risk analysts do not anticipate a near-term resolution to the conflict. According to the analysts, fighting is likely to continue into the second half of the year.
“Moreover, the combination of crude import bans, financial sanctions and self-sanctioning at the company level is having a substantial impact on Russian oil exports, with consensus expectations for a 1.5-2.0 million barrel per day disruption in April,” the report stated.
“We currently forecast Brent crude to average $82 per barrel in 2022, while noting substantial risks to the forecast in light of the ongoing uncertainty around Ukraine,” the report added.
In a separate report sent to Rigzone on Thursday, Sindre Knutsson, the vice president gas and LNG at Rystad Energy, said, “despite reports of progress towards a peace plan in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations, the on-ground reality of Russia’s intensifying assault and skepticism over whether the negotiations will result in a ceasefire are keeping market sentiment nervous”.
In another Rystad note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, the company’s senior analyst, Kaushal Ramesh, warned that “the geopolitical risk premium on prices may soon reappear if the optimistic expectations on negotiations in Ukraine don’t materialize”.
On March 1, Brent oil closed at just over $100 per barrel, before closing at more than $127 per barrel on March 8 and dropping to slightly over $98 per barrel on March 16. At the time of writing, Brent was just shy of the $110 per barrel mark.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
