Rubio Warns Venezuela Against Attacking Guyana, Exxon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Venezuela that any attempt to invade Guyana or threaten Exxon Mobil Corp.’s operations in the country would be a “very bad move.”

Rubio spoke less than a month after a Venezuelan patrol ship entered Guyanese waters and positioned itself near a vessel contracted by Exxon, which is operating the world’s fastest-growing major oil field off the coast of the South American country.

“It would be a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if they were to attack Guyana or attack Exxon Mobil,” Rubio said in the capital city of Georgetown on Thursday. “Suffice it to say that if that regime were to do something such as that, it would be a very bad move. It would be a big mistake. For them.”

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro reopened a border dispute more than a century after it was settled by international arbitration as he sought to galvanize supporters for last year’s presidential election. Maduro’s military and naval arsenal dwarfs Guyana’s, which was one of the continent’s poorest countries prior to Exxon’s 2015 discovery of oil.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has been successful in rallying the international community behind the country’s dispute with Venezuela, with the UK, France and the US pledging support.

“We have a big Navy,” Rubio said. “It can get anywhere in the world.”

Rubio also said the US would bolster ties with Guyana, without getting into specifics. “We have commitments that exist today with Guyana,” he said. “We want to build on those, expand on those.”

Rubio also was scheduled to visit Suriname, which has sought to encourage oil exploration in offshore territory close to the Guyanese discoveries.