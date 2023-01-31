RRC Issues Weather Notice to Oil and Gas Groups

The Texas Railroad Commission issued a winter weather outlook notice to oil and gas and pipeline operators on Sunday.

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) issued a winter weather outlook notice to oil and gas and pipeline operators on Sunday, warning that the National Weather Service was predicting “potentially severe winter conditions across portions of Texas over the next several days”.

In the notice, the RRC advised all operators under its jurisdiction in areas of potential impact to take the following actions:

Monitor local, state and national weather reports for updates on potential severe weather impacts.

Heed all watches, warnings, and orders issued by local emergency officials.

Secure all personnel, equipment, and facilities to prevent injury or damage.

Monitor and prepare operations for potential impacts, as safety permits.

In addition, the RRC advised all operators to monitor and report road conditions during the weather event.

On January 30, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office revealed that the governor had directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) “as winter weather begins impacting large portions of Texas today [Monday] through Thursday”.

“The State of Texas is working tirelessly to ensure Texans and their communities have the resources, assistance, and support needed to respond to winter weather impacts across the state,” Abbott said in a government statement.

“As we mobilize the resources Texans need to stay safe, I encourage everyone to remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance from local officials. I want to thank all the first responders and emergency management personnel helping Texas communities prepare and stay safe during this severe weather,” he added in the statement.

TXOGA, ERCOT

In a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) said “the oil and natural gas industry is committed to keeping production running as cold weather sweeps across our state”.

“Thanks to reliable strategies and procedures, operators will keep product flowing to ensure that Texans stay warm,” TXOGA added in the statement.

In a segment of its website outlining winter weather preparation, TXOGA notes that the Texas oil and natural gas industry remains ready for winter.

On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in a statement posted on its Twitter page that it is monitoring weather conditions and that it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand.

In a separate Twitter statement posted on January 27, ERCOT said, “with potential freezing precipitation moving through the Panhandle/North/West areas of the ERCOT region next week, we continue to monitor forecasts and expect sufficient generation to meet demand”.

On January 30, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) sent out a statement urging Texans to monitor and report local power outages that could result from downed lines.

“We expect to have sufficient generation to meet the power demands of Texas during this winter weather,” Peter Lake, PUCT Chairman, said in an organization statement.

“Our biggest concern is power line safety, especially in areas that experience icing. Ice can weigh down lines and topple tree limbs causing local power outages,” he added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com