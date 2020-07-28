RRC Inspecting Major New Permian Pipeline

Inspectors with the Texas Railroad Commission are continuing critical inspections of the Permian Highway Pipeline.

Inspectors with the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) are continuing critical inspections of the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP), the RRC has revealed.

“Our inspectors have been hard at work, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure Kinder Morgan [the pipeline operator] is compliant with commission rules that are in place to protect public safety and natural resources,” the RRC’s executive director, Wei Wang, said in an organization statement, which was posted on the RRC’s website.

Since March inspectors from two RRC divisions, oil and gas and pipeline safety, have conducted more than 75 inspections and investigated close to 20 complaints related to the pipeline, the RRC revealed.

The PHP, which is said to be one of the largest pipeline projects under construction in Texas in 2020, stretches more than 400 miles from the Permian Basin to the Houston area and will bring West Texas’ natural gas to the world market, the RRC noted.

The PHP is designed to transport up to 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas through approximately 430 miles of 42-inch pipeline, the project’s website shows. The project, which is expected to be completed in early 2021, has an estimated cost of approximately $2 billion.

According to the RRC, new pipelines are important to efficiently and safely transport large amounts of natural gas and oil. The Texas Pipeline Association estimates that a 20-inch pipeline running 50 miles can replace 1,650 tanker trucks carrying oil on the road.

The RRC, through its oil and gas division, regulates the exploration, production and transportation of oil and natural gas in Texas. The RRC’s oil and gas division is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has nine district offices spread over the state.

As of July 27, there have been 385,924 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

