RRC Announces Members of Petroleum Theft Task Force

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) announced members of a “critical task force on petroleum theft” in a statement posted on its site recently.

“Thirteen Texans will play a crucial role in helping fight petroleum theft plaguing the Texas energy industry as members of the State Taskforce on Petroleum Theft (STOPTHEFT),” the statement noted.

The new task force was created in Senate Bill 494, passed by the 89th Legislature, to study and make recommendations on preventing the theft of petroleum products in the state, RRC said in the statement, adding that STOPTHEFT members represent “key elements of state, federal, and local law enforcement and the energy industry to help tackle petroleum theft”.

The full list of task force members, as shown on the RRC site, can be seen below:

Tony Dickie (ConocoPhillips)

Judy Stark (SNW Operating Company)

Clete Buckaloo (Occidental Petroleum)

Allan Bloxsom (Fort Apache Energy)

Hollie Lamb (Ring Energy)

Carey Matthews (Diamondback Energy)

Karr Ingham (Texas Alliance of Energy Producers)

Ed Longanecker (Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association)

Michael Lozano (Permian Basin Petroleum Association)

Tulsi Oberbeck (Texas Oil & Gas Association)

Timothy Murphy (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Nathan Jeronimus (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Stan Parker (Howard County Sheriff)

The statement also revealed that Bill Keffer, of Texas Tech University, and Fiesta Energy’s Cole Harrison will serve as advisors to the task force.

The task force members were selected from a pool of applicants, according to the statement, which noted that RRC Chairman Jim Wright will serve as chairman of STOPTHEFT.

In the statement, the RRC highlighted that “the task force’s duties include, but are not limited to; Reviewing product theft laws and regulations in other U.S. jurisdictions as well as international laws; Analyzing the impact of theft on state tax collections and long-term economic impacts; Making recommendations on law enforcement training to combat petroleum product theft; and Preparing a report to submit to the Governor and the Legislature”.

RRC Chairman Jim Wright said in the statement, “according to the Dallas Federal Reserve, more than 40 percent of oil and gas operators indicated that theft has impacted their operations in the past year”.

“Petroleum theft not only impacts oil and gas producers, it also impacts our state coffers - and it must stop. I look forward to working with the STOPTHEFT members to identify and recommend improvements to the legislature that will protect our natural resources and Texas taxpayers from further harm,” he added.

RRC Commissioner Christi Craddick said in the statement, “oilfield theft has become increasingly organized and sophisticated, costing Texans millions and threatening the integrity of our state’s energy sector”.

“The STOPTHEFT Task Force brings together law enforcement, industry leaders, and local officials to coordinate a comprehensive strategy to stop these crimes before they happen,” Craddick added.

“Protecting Texas energy means protecting Texas jobs, communities and taxpayers - and this task force is a critical step in that effort,” Craddick continued.

RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian said in the statement, “I stand with the STOPTHEFT task force to send a clear message: Texas will protect its producers, defend taxpayers, and bring criminals to justice”.

Forty-one percent of executives said their operations have been impacted by theft in the oil field in the past year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said in a third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey page posted on its website recently.

The remaining 59 percent said they have not been impacted, the Dallas Fed stated on its site. Survey participants were asked, “in the past year, have your operations been impacted by theft in the oil field”, the Dallas Fed highlighted, noting that executives from 80 exploration and production firms answered this question during the survey collection period. This spanned from September 10 to September 18, the site pointed out.

In a statement posted on its site last month, the RRC announced that it was accepting applications for membership in the petroleum theft task force.

“To help combat a critical criminal issue in the Texas energy industry - the theft of petroleum products - the Railroad Commission is now accepting applications for membership in the State Taskforce on Petroleum Theft (STOPTHEFT),” the RRC said in that statement.

“The task force was created in Senate Bill 494 passed by the 89th Legislature, with the aim to study and make recommendations related to preventing petroleum theft,” it added.

“SB 494 requires that the task force must include at least one representative from the oil and gas industry; at least one representative from an energy trade association; and representatives from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” it continued.

A statement posted on the Office of the Texas Governor’s website back in June announced that Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed oilfield theft protection and pro-growth legislation into law.

The RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

