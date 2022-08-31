RRC Adopts First Texas Weatherization Rule for NatGas

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) has announced that its commissioners have adopted the state’s first weatherization rule for natural gas facilities to protect gas flow to power generators and ensure Texans have electricity during weather emergencies.

The new Weather Emergency Preparedness Standards rule (Statewide Rule 3.66) implements provisions in Senate Bill 3, which was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Abbott in 2021 following the Winter Storm Uri, the RRC noted. The new rule requires critical gas facilities on the state’s Electricity Supply Chain Map to weatherize, based on facility-specific factors, to ensure sustained operation during a weather emergency; correct known issues that caused weather-related forced stoppages occurred before Dec. 1, 2022; and contact the RRC if they sustain a weather-related forced stoppage during a weather emergency, the RRC stated.

Types of critical facilities include natural gas wells and oil leases that contain natural gas wells, saltwater disposal wells, gas processing plants, all intrastate underground natural gas facilities, and gas pipelines that directly serve electricity generation on the electricity supply chain map, according to the RRC. The organization noted that its Critical Infrastructure Division inspectors, based in regional offices across the state, will begin inspections December 1. Inspections will begin by prioritizing wells and other natural gas infrastructure that produce, store, process, or transport large volumes of natural gas, the RRC said.

Fines for administrative violations could reach up to $1 million and operators who intentionally disregard the weatherization rule will not get away with paying a low penalty, the RRC warned.

“These new rules ensure our state’s natural gas supply chain is prepared for extreme heat and freezing cold,” RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said in an RRC statement.

“These rules will ensure that the natural gas facilities Texans rely on for reliable energy are operational when we need it most … However, as Texas adds 1,000 new residents a day, the long-term solution to meeting our state’s energy needs must include building more reliable and affordable natural gas-fired electric generation,” he added.

“Our current facilities are prepared for the next weather emergency, but we must make sure there are enough of them to meet the energy demands of our growing state,” Christian continued.

RRC Commissioner Christi Craddick said, “the adoption of Statewide Rule 3.66 … represents the culmination of countless hours of work by agency staff, industry leaders, and stakeholder groups”.

“This rule provides regulatory certainty to the natural gas industry and peace of mind to Texans who rely on this important natural resource. I am especially grateful to agency staff for their tireless efforts on this important accomplishment,” Craddick added.

RRC Commissioner Jim Wright said, “the natural gas supply chain is comprised of many individual pieces, each with their own unique challenges and vulnerabilities in the face of extreme weather”.

“[This] rule is focused on preparation, planning, and communication and requires those critical facilities on the Electricity Supply Chain Map to review their operations, identify potential vulnerabilities, and have plans and procedures in place to fortify assets and maintain operations during extreme weather,” he added.

Commenting on the weatherization rule, Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA), said, “the Texas Railroad Commission has finalized rules regarding weather emergency preparedness standards for natural gas facilities, and we appreciate the RRC's effort to carry out its legislative mandate”.

“Many operators already have measures in place to operate in severe weather and weatherization is just one element in this discussion. Critical load designations, increased communication among all parties in the natural gas and electricity supply chains, weatherization of generators, and firm contracting for natural gas supply, transportation, and storage are far more impactful in securing the electricity grid,” Staples added.

“Reports from ERCOT, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) concluded that fuel limitations were 12 percent to 15 percent of the reason for outages and derates of power generators during Winter Storm Uri. Natural gas was not the primary cause of problems,” he continued.

Staples went on to note that “any over-emphasis on weatherization of natural gas facilities is concerning because, depending on the severity and timing of extreme weather, it should be expected to lose 10 percent to 30 percent of daily production, regardless of the operating area and regardless of the level of weatherization”.

“These are field operations and not factory settings, and most if not all upstream production sites are unmanned. Stopping production is a necessary option for environmental and safety reasons, and flexibility must be allowed in rulemaking for operators to maintain safety,” he added.

Back in June, the RRC announced that its commissioners had approved a proposed sweeping weatherization rule to help protect Texans during weather emergencies that could occur any time of the year. The proposed rule that was approved was open for public comment through August 15, after which staff reviewed comments before commissioners adopted the final rule.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com