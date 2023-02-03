Rovco Gets New Head Of Geoscience

Rovco has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience.

Rovco, global provider of subsea robotics and integrated survey solutions to the offshore wind and oil field decommissioning sectors, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience.

He joins Rovco at an exciting time as the company grows into new markets, with a significant expansion of its offshore hydrographic, geophysical, and shallow geotechnical survey capabilities.

Graham’s specialism is the management, interpretation, and reporting of complex multi-service line projects, and he has a proven track record in the delivery of shallow geophysical, UHR/HR site surveys, cable route surveys, and offshore windfarm site investigations.

In his new role, Graham will support Rovco’s site characterization business unit, and as a technical and subject matter expert, he will be the main point of contact to support the business acquisition function.

Graham has more than 20 years of global experience in marine site characterization and has lived and worked in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

He graduated from Bangor University, Wales, with a BSc in Geological Oceanography in 2002, before joining Thales GeoSolutions as a graduate geophysicist. His previous employers also include Fugro and EGS Indonesia.

He worked offshore for 10 years as a geophysicist and party chief and has a decade of experience in managing teams of geophysicists and in the interpretation of a broad range of geophysical data, on complex marine site characterization projects.

Speaking about his new appointment, Graham said: “Rovco is a key player in the offshore wind survey market; I have followed the company as it has evolved and am looking forward to working with the talented team and to being part of the next phase of growth. With a strong reputation as a leader in technology-enabled subsea solutions, I am excited about Rovco’s future and to playing a key role in its expansion.”

Simon Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Rovco, added: “Graham will play a vital role in the growth of our site characterization business unit. Recognized in the industry as one of the most experienced operators in his field, he brings with him the skillset and expertise which will help us deliver this industry-leading aspect of our business to our clients.”

This further growth and organizational shift comes on the back of a successful series B raise, co-led by Legal & General Capital alongside Equinor Ventures, which saw £20.5m - increased from the previous £15.2m raised last April – invested into Rovco and its sister technology company, Vaarst, last year.

