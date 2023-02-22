Rovco Completes Second Contract for Well-Safe Solutions

Rovco has completed its second contract for Well-Safe Solutions, supporting the company in well plug and abandonment decommissioning operation in the Southern North Sea. The first deal was completed in 2021, when Rovco performed a survey on an abandoned subsea wellhead in UK waters.

For the latest project, Rovco performed field survey operations, ensuring safe and efficient decommissioning of a platform which ceased production in 2015. It is part of a larger deal Well-Safe Solutions signed with Ithaca Energy to plug and abandon six wells on the platform.

Rovco chartered Vroon’s VOS Star, equipped as standard with Seaeye Leopard work-class ROVs, fitted with multi-beam echo sounders, the highest quality 4K stereo cameras, manipulators, recovery basket and photogrammetry technology to carry out specialist hydrographic surveys and underwater asset inspections, according to the company’s statement.

The company was at hand to perform debris survey and clearance solutions in water depths of up to about 100 feet. Habitat characterization surveys have also been completed to mitigate risk and eliminate uncertainty about seabed conditions prior to the client deploying a jack-up vessel at the site.

Rovco also performed jacket inspection operations, providing the client with highly detailed 3D models of the platform footings to precisely identify any scouring across the structure, the company’s statement reads.

“Being awarded a second contract with Well-Safe Solutions underlines their confidence in Rovco’s proven track-record,” Simon Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Rovco, said, adding that accurate data sets from subsea surveys and inspections is key to the safety and efficiency of Well-Safe Solutions’ operations and they know they can rely on Rovco’s people and technology to provide the highest quality data in real-time.

“We’re pleased to be able to play a continuing role in decommissioning and the energy transition in the North Sea, supporting Well-Safe Solutions in its quest to safely and cost-efficiently plug and abandon wells in the Southern North Sea,” Miller concluded.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com