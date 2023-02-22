Rovco Completes Second Contract for Well-Safe Solutions
Rovco has completed its second contract for Well-Safe Solutions, supporting the company in well plug and abandonment decommissioning operation in the Southern North Sea. The first deal was completed in 2021, when Rovco performed a survey on an abandoned subsea wellhead in UK waters.
For the latest project, Rovco performed field survey operations, ensuring safe and efficient decommissioning of a platform which ceased production in 2015. It is part of a larger deal Well-Safe Solutions signed with Ithaca Energy to plug and abandon six wells on the platform.
Rovco chartered Vroon’s VOS Star, equipped as standard with Seaeye Leopard work-class ROVs, fitted with multi-beam echo sounders, the highest quality 4K stereo cameras, manipulators, recovery basket and photogrammetry technology to carry out specialist hydrographic surveys and underwater asset inspections, according to the company’s statement.
The company was at hand to perform debris survey and clearance solutions in water depths of up to about 100 feet. Habitat characterization surveys have also been completed to mitigate risk and eliminate uncertainty about seabed conditions prior to the client deploying a jack-up vessel at the site.
Rovco also performed jacket inspection operations, providing the client with highly detailed 3D models of the platform footings to precisely identify any scouring across the structure, the company’s statement reads.
“Being awarded a second contract with Well-Safe Solutions underlines their confidence in Rovco’s proven track-record,” Simon Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Rovco, said, adding that accurate data sets from subsea surveys and inspections is key to the safety and efficiency of Well-Safe Solutions’ operations and they know they can rely on Rovco’s people and technology to provide the highest quality data in real-time.
“We’re pleased to be able to play a continuing role in decommissioning and the energy transition in the North Sea, supporting Well-Safe Solutions in its quest to safely and cost-efficiently plug and abandon wells in the Southern North Sea,” Miller concluded.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Shell Finalizes Nature Energy Acquisition
- Mooreast Takes Step Towards Establishing Subsea Foundation Facility
- Horisont, Neptune and E.ON Pledge to Work on European CCS Value Chain
- Serica Starts Production from Gannet GE-04 via Triton FPSO
- Panoro Energy Gets In On Block EG-01 Offshore Equatorial Guinea
- Remote Oil, Gas Workforce Will Play Larger Role in Future
- Ineos Makes Major $1.4B USA Buy
- European Parliament Approves Emissions Reduction Targets for New Cars, Vans
- EU Slashed Winter Gas Demand by Almost 20 Percent
- Shell Finalizes Nature Energy Acquisition
- Kazakhstan Applies to Start Sending Oil to Germany via Russia
- Former ExxonMobil Leader Takes On Suncor CEO Role
- Rovco Completes Second Contract for Well-Safe Solutions
- Mooreast Takes Step Towards Establishing Subsea Foundation Facility
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- Strong Performance Expected from Majors in 2023
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- When Will Oil Demand Peak?
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- Analyst Looks at Oil, Gas Damage of Recent Earthquakes
- Analysts Flag Increase in USA Commercial Inventories
- Top Headlines: USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll