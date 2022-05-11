Rovco Bolsters Team Following $18M Investment

Rovco has appointed a new Global Account Director for surveys, looking to accelerate the growth of its portfolio of offshore survey solutions.

Offshore survey provider Rovco has appointed Craig Davis to the new key role of Global Account Director for surveys, as it moves to further accelerate the growth of its core capabilities and portfolio of offshore survey solutions.

Rovco said that it was making a significant investment in its offering across the sector. Alongside ROV/AUV large-scale project delivery, Rovco also delivers hydrographic, geophysical, and shallow geotechnical survey services, ranging from site characterization and cable route surveys to UXO identification and disposal, marine habitat assessment surveys, and archaeological investigations.

It primarily aims to support the rapidly increasing market need and scale surrounding renewable energy transition and energy security projects, such as offshore wind and interconnector developments.

Davis will leverage his more than 25 years of offshore survey experience to help take the business to the next level, building on Rovco’s experience as a leader in asset integrity and survey projects.

This comes hot on the heels of the announcement of a successful $18.7 million series B raise into Rovco and its sister technology company Vaarst, co-led by Legal & General Capital alongside Equinor Ventures.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining the team at Rovco to help support the development of our survey offering as we respond to the growing demands for survey solutions from clients across the globe. I’m looking forward to using the experience I’ve gained during my career to support this next phase of company growth,” said Davis.

During his time offshore, he held the role of party chief for 10 years, covering a wide suite of survey disciplines. His onshore career covers vessel and project management, as well as senior positions in commercial and business acquisition. Immediately before joining Rovco, he held various roles with a large Dutch contractor responsible for supporting principal clients’ needs at a global level.

“The launch of Rovco’s survey offering marked a significant milestone for the company as we continue to grow our range of solutions to support the offshore market, in the development, construction, and operational phases of key energy transition programs such as offshore wind,” Simon Miller, Managing Director of Rovco, said.

“In addition to investing substantially in this area with new technology development, we set out to recruit highly skilled and experienced people for our expanding survey team. Craig’s knowledge and vast expertise make him a fantastic addition, and we look forward to seeing how he will help drive the business even further forward.

“With a talented team in place and the expansion of the projects we deliver to key regions, we are very well positioned to support our increasing client base with all of their offshore survey needs, whilst leveraging our technology developments and key differentiators to enable our path to fully autonomous solutions,” Miller stated.

