Rovco Adds Vroon's Support Vessel VOS Star to Fleet

Rovco has put pen to paper on a new charter deal with Vroon, securing the services of VOS Star for its offshore wind farm projects. The charter signals a new working relationship between the leading provider of offshore subsea and hydrographic survey projects and the international shipping company.
The DP2 multi-purpose support vessel will support Rovco’s growing number of secured offshore wind campaigns throughout 2022, including the provision of subsea survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters.
On the vessel, Rovco will mobilize a dedicated and experienced offshore team, to operate their Seaeye Leopard Work Class ROV systems, fitted with state-of-the-art technology powered by its sister company, Vaarst.
The team will perform a multitude of detailed subsea survey, maintenance and repair tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with a wide array of cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including Rovco’s unique intelligent data collection system, SubSLAM X2.
Rovco’s powerful Seaeye Leopard ROVs, combined with the DP2 VOS Star, will allow safe and efficient project delivery even during harsh weather conditions increasing the window of opportunity and reducing downtime.
“With the charter of the VOS Star we are in an excellent position to successfully deliver our booked projects this year and offer availability with a very capable warm spread to serve additional client needs to support emergent works or newly realised scopes. We are excited to forge a new relationship with Vroon, expanding our fleet and continuing to support the energy sector with a focus on transition to renewable sources of power,” said Simon Miller, Managing Director of Rovco.
The VOS Star is a 203 ft DP2 subsea support vessel, built in 2016. The purpose-built vessel has accommodation for up to 49 people and has a wide deck space of 5220 square feet, and an SMST knuckle boom crane for multi-purpose operations.
Combined with offshore project capabilities, the VOS Star is ideal for subsea activities across the lifecycle of offshore survey, construction, maintenance and remediation campaigns.
“We are happy to support the activities of Rovco with our VOS Star. It is an exciting time to start a new relationship with a major provider of subsea and hydrographic survey solutions. We look forward to working together and contributing to some successful campaigns,” said Niek Spiljard, Managing Director of Vroon Offshore Services.
