Rough Gas Storage Facility in UK Reopens

Centrica has announced the reopening of the UK’s Rough gas storage facility.

The storage facility completed “significant” engineering upgrades over the summer and commissioning over early autumn, Centrica revealed, adding that work done at the site so far means that Rough is operating at around 20 percent of its previous capacity this winter.

That immediately makes it the UK’s largest gas storage site once again and adds 50 percent to the UK’s gas storage volume, Centrica highlighted. The company said Rough will help to balance the UK’s gas market, injecting gas into the facility when prices are low and putting that gas back into the UK’s gas network when demand is higher.

Centrica highlighted that the UK has some of the lowest levels of gas storage in Europe at nine days, compared to Germany at 89 days, France at 103 days and the Netherlands at 123 days. The company said the flexibility in Rough allows cheaper gas to be stored ready for winter, helping to reduce or stabilize costs for UK energy consumers.

Looking at the future, Centrica noted that its long-term aim is to turn the Rough gas field into the largest long duration energy storage facility in Europe, capable of storing both natural gas and hydrogen.

“I’m delighted that we have managed to return Rough to storage operations for this winter following a substantial investment in engineering modifications,” Centrica Group Chief Executive Chris O’Shea said in a company statement.

“Our long-term aim remains to turn the Rough field into the world’s biggest methane and hydrogen storage facility, bolstering the UK’s energy security, delivering a net zero electricity system by 2035, decarbonizing the UK’s industrial clusters, such as the Humber region by 2040, and helping the UK economy by returning to being a net exporter of energy,” he added.

“In the short term we think Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold snaps and peak demand. Rough is not a silver bullet for energy security, but it is a key part of a range of steps which can be taken to help the UK this winter,” O’Shea went on to say.

UK energy and home services provider British Gas outlines on its website that low gas storage has contributed to the rise in energy prices. In a Q&A section on its website, which was last updated on October 25, British Gas noted that GBP 2,500 [$2,881] is what an average household will pay via Direct Debit, adding that bills “might be lower or higher depending on how much energy you use and how you pay”.

