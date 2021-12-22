Rosneft To Become Net-Zero Emission Company By 2050

Rosneft has approved a new strategy through to 2030 intending to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, earlier than the deadline set by Vladimir Putin.

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft has approved a new strategy through to 2030 intending to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, earlier than the deadline set by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's deadline.

Russia is the world's fourth greenhouse gas emitter and has set its carbon neutrality target by no earlier than 2060. This is despite climate scientists believing that greenhouse gases emitted and those removed from the atmosphere must be zero by 2050 to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.

To reach net-zero by 2050, Rosneft approved a new strategy named “Rosneft-2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition”.

The company stated that Rosneft achieved most of the targets set in its “Rosneft-2022” strategy ahead of schedule by the end of 2021.

Rosneft’s 2030 strategy targets the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while further improving the operational and financial efficiency of the company.

To deliver the path to 2050 net-zero, several strategic targets have been set for 2030. These include a 25 percent reduction in absolute emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 versus 2020 level), and implementation of additional projects related to the development of natural forest sinks, and carbon capture and storage. As an interim target, emissions to be reduced by 5 percent by 2025 (Scope 1 and 2).

Other targets are zero routine flaring of associated petroleum gas – 5 years earlier than envisaged in the previously announced 2035 Carbon Management Plan, and in line with the World Bank's “Zero Routine Flaring by 2030” initiative.

Rosneft also plans to decrease methane intensity to less than 0.2 percent, to phase the transfer of the company's vehicles to low-carbon fuels, expand the CNG network and increase the quantity of EV charging points at Rosneft's retail sites as well as produce and sell aviation fuels with lower carbon footprint – all of that by 2030.

These initiatives will help to support the achievement of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the goals of the Russian ”2050 Strategy of Social and Economic Development with Low Greenhouse Gas Emission” and the Paris Agreement.

As for Rosneft’s Upstream operations, its 2030 strategy targets hydrocarbon production of 330 million tons of oil equivalent. The key drivers of production growth relative to the current level will be the flagship Vostok Oil project, the ongoing large new projects like Russkoye, Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, Severo-Danilovskoye, and Severo-Komsomolskoye fields.

The gas projects also contributing to production growth are Rospan and Kharampur among others. Gas share in total hydrocarbon production will grow to 25 percent by 2025. In Refining, the aim is at the growth of light product yields in Russia to 69 percent.

Achievement of a set of strategic targets is expected to contribute to more than doubling of the company’s Free Cash Flow by 2030.

“The Board of Directors approved new strategy and laid the foundation for Company's development for decades to come. The new strategy supports free cash flow growth, which is expected to more than double by 2030, facilitates sustainable growth of the Company's shareholder and investor value,” Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

“Carbon reduction objectives confirm the Company's status as a responsible energy supplier and one of the leaders in the energy transition in Russia,” he added.

"I am glad to contribute to the development of a new strategy. The new goal to achieve net-zero by 2050 is an ambition that reflects the company's deep sense of responsibility as a global citizen,” Robert Dudley, former group chief executive of BP and Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft, stated.

“Rosneft-2030 Strategy balances equitable sustainability with shareholder return, and positions Rosneft as a resilient industry leader," Dudley claimed.

