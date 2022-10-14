Rosneft Sues German Government for Taking Control of Oil Assets
Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC has filed a legal complaint against the German government’s move last month to take control of its assets in the country.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition justified the step by saying it was necessary to protect energy supplies and secure the future of the Schwedt refinery near the Polish border, which supplies Berlin and much of eastern Germany with fuel.
Rosneft argues that the requirements for an order of forced administration as set out in Germany’s Energy Security Act were not met and that it has honored its supply obligations in full. It also says that new regulations introduced in the summer are unconstitutional.
“Rosneft has always fulfilled its commitment in Germany and the existing contracts in good commercial practice and without political influence, despite the conflict in Ukraine,” according to a statement published on the Linkedin page of Malmendier, Rosneft’s legal representative.
Rosneft filed the complaint with Germany’s Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig. A spokesperson for the court confirmed the filing. Bloomberg has contacted the Economy Ministry for comment.
