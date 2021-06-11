Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
Rosneft revealed Thursday that it has signed heads of terms for the transaction of a five percent stake in the capital of OOO Vostok Oil with a consortium of Vitol S.A. and Mercantile & Maritime Energy Pte. Ltd.
The agreement confirms the consortium’s intention to acquire a stake in the Vostok Oil project and sets out the main terms of the transaction, Rosneft noted. The deal is expected to close after the parties receive the required regulatory and corporate approvals.
“The agreement is based on our successful long-term cooperation with Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime,” Rosneft’s chief executive officer, Igor Sechin, said in a company statement.
“The resource potential of the Vostok Oil project, the high quality of oil and its economic model make the project one of the most attractive targets for investment in the global energy industry, which is confirmed by the strong interest of large world companies in it and the estimates of leading investment banks,” he added.
“Definitely, the project is interesting to the companies focused on feedstock supply, trading, and logistics with an extensive client base and distribution channels around the world, those that consider the future need for ‘green’ oil supply. We intend to further strengthen our cooperation with Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime which includes the Vostok Oil project,” Sechin went on to say.
Last week, Rosneft revealed that it had signed 73 cooperation contracts worth a total of $8.6 billion (RUB 616.5 billion) at the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Of the 73 contracts, more than 50, totaling $7.7 billion (RUB 558.8 billion), were signed to implement the Vostok Oil project, Rosneft highlighted.
Contracts were said to be signed for the construction works of Vostok Oil’s first stage objects, power and aviation supply, servicing, supplies of equipment, production materials, special-purpose machinery, and pipe products.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Oxy to Divest Permian Acreage in $508MM Deal
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- Equinor Sells Danish Refining Business
- Canada Oil Sands Producers in Net Zero Alliance
- Keystone XL Pipeline Project Is Officially Dead
- ExxonMobil Claims More Stabroek Success in Guyana
- Who is Oil's Most Admired Explorer?
- McDermott Appoints New Executive Vice President
- Wall Street to Get Bullish Oil Message from Saudi Official
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- McDermott Sub Gets Conditional LOA for $2B Contract
- Worley Bags Shell Hydrogen Deal
- Lightsource BP in $1B+ Portugal Solar Investment
- Hibiscus Reveals Repsol Deal Value
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- Chevron Pumps $20MM Into Adopt-a-Port Initiative