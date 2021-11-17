Rosneft Sees Oil Edging to $120
Global oil prices may rise to as high as $120 by the middle of next year as the ability of OPEC+ to meet demand is at risk from under-investments and sanctions, according to a Rosneft PJSC executive.
“Today OPEC+ countries can’t increase production to the extent necessary to meet demand,” Otabek Karimov, the Russian company’s vice president for commerce and logistics, said at a conference Tuesday. “As a result, there is a very serious deficit of energy resources in the whole world today. Naturally, this cannot but affect the price.”
Crude has soared almost 60% to above $82 a barrel this year as the recovery from the pandemic boosts demand while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are only gradually boosting supply. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said last month that $100 oil is “quite possible,” a view shared by Eni SpA and Trafigura Group. Bank of America thinks it could go even higher to $120 by June.
Karimov’s comments came a day after senior officials from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- all members of OPEC+ -- said they expect the global market to become oversupplied soon, which could push prices lower and justifies the group’s cautious approach. The International Energy Agency expects the price rally is coming to an end.
While OPEC+ is digging in its heels on monthly hikes of 400,000 barrels a day, actual increases are falling short with members such as Nigeria and Angola struggling to raise supply amid a lack of investments. Russia though produced above its quota last month, according to the IEA.
Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer, has been complying with output restrictions under the agreement, but has historically opposed Russia’s involvement in the OPEC+ pact. The company has said it plans to raise output quickly once the agreement end in 2022, and is targeting output of as much as 30 million tons of oil, or about 600,000 barrels a day, from its future Vostok Oil project as soon as in 2024.
--With assistance from Jake Rudnitsky.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- How Shell Split With Netherlands
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- Sturgeon Comments on Glasgow Climate pact
- Maersk Drilling Rig Set To Work For ONE-Dyas
- Enbridge Defeats Whitmer Bid to Move Pipeline Case
- Halliburton and Cairn Sign MOU
- Germany Suspends Procedure to Certify Nord Stream 2
- Awilco Drilling To Recycle Stacked 38-Year-Old Rig
- Rosneft Sees Oil Edging to $120
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal