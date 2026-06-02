Rosneft Sees Increase in Profit on Higher Oil Prices

Despite Rosneft's stronger showing in the first three months of 2026, CEO Igor Sechin said the company may book impairments due to 'significant operational risks' including infrastructure attacks.

Rosneft Oil Co on Monday reported RUB 115 billion ($1.58 billion) in net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter (Q1), up over 100 percent from the prior three-month period.

The dramatic increase was partly due to nonrecurring items including foreign exchange impacts, while earnings also benefited from a price-driven revenue growth, according to the state-owned company's quarterly report.

"Against the backdrop of rising ruble prices for Urals crude oil, the Company's revenue in Q1 2026 amounted to RUB 2,032 bln, a 4.3 percent increase quarter-on-quarter. Driven by revenue growth and cost control, EBITDA in Q1 2026 increased to RUB 728 bln, with EBITDA margin of 36 percent", Rosneft said.

Chief executive Igor Sechin said, "In 2026, the oil industry is operating under the conditions of extreme price volatility. The stagnation observed in January-February has given way to a price rally in March driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East".

Capital expenditure rose 72.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to RUB 418 billion.

Rosneft reported a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7х, "several times below the minimum covenant value in accordance with the loan agreements".

Despite Rosneft's stronger showing in the first three months of 2026, Sechin said the company may book impairments due to "significant operational risks".

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"These primarily include restrictions imposed by Transneft on crude intake into the pipeline system, disruptions to export terminals, and attacks on the Company's facilities, including refineries, tank farms, and pumping stations", Sechin said.

"Meanwhile, transportation costs - directly tied to tariff hikes by natural monopolies - remained stably high", Sechin added. "The long-standing practice of indexing tariffs above inflation exacerbates inflationary risks and stifles real economic growth".

Upstream production increased 0.9 percent sequentially to 5.21 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed). A 4.3 percent increase in natural gas output to 1.47 MMboed offset a 0.4 percent decrease in liquids production to 3.74 MMboed. The decrease in liquids production was driven by adverse weather conditions in East and West Siberia, according to Rosneft.

Downstream, Rosneft refined 5.2 percent more oil in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025. Throughput totaled 18.9 million metric tons.

"The increase in refining throughput was driven by the renewal of operations at some refineries following turnaround and maintenance works at the end of 2025", Rosneft said. "The refining depth increased to 76.9 percent, while the light product yields reached 59.6 percent".

It said it had sold 9.7 million metric tons of petroleum products on the domestic market in Q1 2026. That included 3.1 million metric tons of gasoline and 3.7 million metric tons of diesel fuel.

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