Rosebank, Cambo Dubbed Barometers for Future of North Sea Production

With final investment decisions looming, the Rosebank and Cambo fields act as barometers for the future of oil and gas production in the UK North Sea.

That’s what Malcolm Forbes-Cable, the Upstream EMEA Vice President of Energy Consulting at Wood Mackenzie, said in a Wood Mackenzie market note sent to Rigzone recently.

“If neither of these fields go to full development, it will be difficult to make a clear economic case for fields with less potential,” Forbes-Cable said in the note.

The development of the Rosebank and Cambo oil fields in the North Sea would save 17 million tons of CO2 emissions over their projected lifetimes compared to the equivalent amount of imported oil and gas, according to Malcolm Forbes-Cable, the Wood Mackenzie note highlighted.

Wood Mackenzie’s note also pointed out that, in a presentation given at the DEVEX conference in Aberdeen in June, Forbes-Cable told delegates that, alongside the lower emissions compared to imports, Rosebank and Cambo would contribute as much as $50.9 billion (GBP 40 billion) of gross value add to the UK economy and create 900 long-term jobs.

“The UK plays a critical role in the integrated European energy market and these developments would seek to reduce the need for the UK to import carbon intensive alternatives,” Forbes-Cable said in the note.

“From an economic perspective, the business-case for the development of these two fields is compelling and there is the added benefit of the additional energy security it would bring to the UK,” he added.

Rosebank, Cambo

Equinor acquired the operatorship of Rosebank, which is located 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands, in 2019, the company highlights on its website, adding that it is developing the field together with its partners.

In its lifetime, Rosebank is expected to produce 300 million barrels of oil, according to Equinor’s site, which notes that the field is being developed as part of the UK Government North Sea Transition deal, “and will bring much needed energy security and investment in the UK while supporting the UK’s net zero target”.

The field will be developed with a redeployed, refurbished, Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) tied to a subsea production system, Equinor’s site points out. First production is expected in 2027.

The Cambo field is also located approximately 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands, around 20 miles south from Rosebank and around 20 miles north from Schiehallion, Ithaca Energy, which holds a 70 percent operated interest in the field, highlights on its site.

Discovered in 2002, the field is a large basement high with sedimentary sequences atop the structure and sits on the Corona Ridge structural feature, Ithaca’s site notes. Cambo will be developed using a purpose-built Sevan FPSO and modern equipment designed to operate without the need for routine flaring or venting of hydrocarbons will be used to reduce emissions, the site states.

When production commences, the field is expected to produce less than half of the amount of CO2 for each barrel produced than the average UK field, Ithaca pointed out.

A final investment decision for Rosebank is expected in the third quarter of this year and a final investment decision for Cambo is expected to follow Rosebank, Wood Mackenzie outlined in its market note.

Production, Exploration

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone earlier this month, Wood Mackenzie revealed that it estimates that almost five billion barrels of oil equivalent are set to be produced from onstream and approved UK oil and gas fields.

The potential from pre-final investment decision projects, reserve growth, and existing discoveries adds up to a further three billion barrels of oil equivalent, according to the note.

Wood Mackenzie also outlined in the note that it estimates that the UK has yet to find prospective resources of just over one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

This is “overwhelmingly” located on existing exploration licenses, according to the note, which highlighted that the last new acreage to see a commercial discovery was awarded in 2012. The previous two licencing rounds failed to deliver any drilling commitments and the first exploration well from the last round in 2020 is only expected to be drilled this year, the note stated.

“In short, the industry has long had the opportunity to secure the most prospective UK acreage and has largely already done so,” Wood Mackenzie’s Principal Upstream Analyst Greg Roddick said in the note.

“There is no guarantee that new, commercial discoveries will be found. Those that are will likely be small and are unlikely to reverse the trend given the maturity of the UK Continental Shelf,” he added.

“Given the challenging environment in the UK, open acreage would be considered much higher-risk and is unlikely to attract the attention of the industry’s leading explorers,” Roddick continued.

