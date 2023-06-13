Roland Reid Becomes New ROVOP Training and Competency Manager

Roland Reid has been appointed by ROVOP as its new Training and Competency Manager.

In his new position, Reid will be responsible for the training and competency development of ROVOP’s trainees, including the company’s next generation of skilled ROV pilots. The company notes that Reid brings significant experience to ROVOP, having worked in the energy sector for more than 30 years in both traditional energy, such as oil and gas, as well as various renewable energy projects.

Reid joins ROVOP having recently spent 12 years at Subsea7 and brings a wealth of experience in training and competency management from his time spent in both the traditional and renewable energy divisions there, the company said.

Among other highlights, Reid managed the company’s functional offshore competence framework, which was developed to be in line with IMCA (International Marine Contractors Association) competence guidelines. Also, in conjunction with the Global HSEQ function, Reid was responsible for the development and implementation of HSEQ training requirements and leadership development scheme for operational management and supervisors.

Reid then spent the last couple of years contracting, notably with Seaway7, which focuses on offshore wind. He was formerly a Member of the IMCA Training and Competence core committee.

“I am delighted to join ROVOP at an exciting time for the business. We are investing in our ROV fleet and our people, and we are taking on an increasing amount of international work outside of Europe,” Roland Reid, Training & Competency Manager at ROVOP, says.

“Training and competency is not just a box-ticking exercise - it’s important you have the right people with the right skills piloting ROVs in mission-critical work. Competency can be the difference maker when bidding for new work, and has a major impact on the successful delivery of a project,” he added.

“We are investing heavily in the next generation of ROV pilots and engineers. Roland’s 30-plus years of international experience will have a hugely positive impact on our skill sets that are integral to the safe supply of energy today and tomorrow,” COO Paul Yeats adds.

“Our people already have some of the highest levels of experience across project life cycles in all sectors, which has contributed to some industry-leading performance metrics such as operational uptime”.

Earlier this year, ROVOP secured a $25 million senior secured credit facility with Cordiant Capital, the specialist global infrastructure and real assets manager. In a statement at the time, ROVOP said it continues to invest in its fleet infrastructure, and employees, and to allow the business to continue capitalizing on highly favorable offshore market dynamics by securing new contract wins across both new build construction, decommissioning, surveillance, and maintenance services.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com