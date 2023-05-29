ROK's Debt Down Over Four Times at $8.3MM
ROK Resources Inc. has reported a $27-million decrease in net debt to over $8.3 million as of the end of the first quarter, more than four times lower than its yearend balance, while signaling recovery after ending 2022 at a loss.
The Canadian oil and gas company logged just about $300,000 in net income, a dwarf figure compared to a net profit of over $76.2 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022 but a bounceback from a loss of nearly $5.56 million for October-December 2022.
However, its operating income of nearly $9.9 almost doubled that of the prior year’s opening quarter with an earnings margin of 41 percent driven by petroleum and natural gas sales of $24.14 million.
“The continued reduction of Net Debt quarter over quarter is a result of organically generated funds flows utilized to reduce Company indebtedness”, ROK said in a press release Friday.
It added it will clear the remaining balance in a $52.5-million term loan this month having paid $7.1 million in the January-March 2023 quarter.
“As a result of the early Term Loan repayment, the Company made the strategic decision to unwind certain commodity swap hedges placed in 2023, 2024 and 2025”, ROK announced May 2.
Hit by Alberta province’s wildfires ROK averaged 372,570 oil-equivalent in realized production during the first three months of 2023.
“The Alberta wildfires have affected ROK's Kaybob, Alberta operations, resulting in production shut-ins of ~300 Boepd (80% natural gas)”, it said in Friday’s results announcement. “It is expected that some production will remain shut-in through Q2 2023 and potentially into Q3 2023, however ROK will provide additional guidance, as further details emerge”.
A state of emergency remains in Alberta due to the bushfires. The local government said in the latest update on its website, published Saturday, there were 50 active wildfires in the province’s Forest Protection Area with 22 under control.
“The fire danger is very high in the northern regions of the province, moderate to high in the central and southern regions, and low from the central region to the northern slopes of the Rocky Mountains”, the provincial government said.
Despite the downside risk from the fires ROK maintained its production target of 4,500 oil-equivalent barrels a day by yearend. It said it had successfully drilled two wells in the opening quarter.
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- ConocoPhillips Preempts TotalEnergies' Sale of Surmont
- Analyst Flags USA-Made Oil, Gas Field Machinery Order Trend
- Canada Gas Output Rebounds as Wildfires Subside: S&P Global
- UK Opposition Reportedly Planning to Block Further North Sea Developments
- Fossil Fuel Supply Spending to Rise Six Percent in 2023: IEA
- ROK's Debt Down Over Four Times at $8.3MM
- Eni Eyes Refueling Partners as Market for Its Biodiesel
- Saudi Net Reserves Fall to $410B
- MOL Agrees to Buy BayWa's Szarvas Biogas Plant
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Most of North America at Risk of Energy Shortfalls This Summer
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Land This Year?
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Machine Learning Has Potential to Transform Oil and Gas
- Speculative Positioning in Crude Back to March Bearish Extreme
- USA Extends Wind-Down Window for Companies with Venezuela Assets
- PDC Energy Deal Makes Chevron Even More Formidable in Colorado
- Riled on Nord Stream Probe, Russia Summons European Envoys
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Are Oil and Gas Professionals Worried About AI?
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- TechnipFMC Bags Exxon Deal Worth At Least $500MM
- Current Oil Price Pullback Wrapped Into Recession Fears