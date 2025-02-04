Rod West to Take Over as Algonquin CEO Next Month

West will replace Chris Huskilson, who will remain a member of the company's board after stepping down.

Effective March 7, 2025, Chris Rod West will join Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company said in a media release West will replace Chris Huskilson, who will remain a member of the company’s board after stepping down.

West's most recent role was Group President of Utility Operations at Entergy, where he oversaw the operational and financial performance of its five operating companies, Algonquin noted. His 25-year tenure at Entergy included responsibility for electric and natural gas distribution, customer service, regulatory affairs, shared services, and regulated retail commercial development and innovation. He also led Entergy New Orleans' rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Katrina, Algonquin said.

“Algonquin is in the process of transitioning to a pure-play regulated utility and Rod is the right person to lead the Company forward at this important time”, Randy Laney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AQN, said.

“We are confident Rod’s deep experience and track record of delivering outstanding customer service and creating value in the regulated utility industry will accelerate the Company’s transformation for the benefit of our customers, shareholders, and the entire Algonquin team”, Laney added.

“Algonquin has undergone a transformation and there’s a significant opportunity to advance its position as a pure-play regulated utility”, West said. “I am excited to begin working alongside the Algonquin team as we continue to transition the Company to create sustainable and meaningful value for its stakeholders”.

Huskilson said, “There is no doubt Rod has the right set of leadership skills, expertise, and vision to lead the Company to new heights as a regulated utility, and I am committed to facilitating a smooth transition as we embark on this new chapter”.

