Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
Robots will be the oil and gas industry’s growth engine, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
“The volume of robotics use cases in the oil and gas industry is expected to grow rapidly, in tow with digitalization,” Anson Fernandes, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
“Industrial robots with analytical support from digital technologies is expected to become the mainstay across the oil and gas industry, especially in the upstream sector, where personnel safety and operational security concerns are heightened,” Fernandes added.
In the statement, Fernandes noted that robotics is a fast-growing industry, adding that, according to GlobalData forecasts, it was worth $52.9 billion in 2021 and will reach $568 billion by 2030.
“The oil and gas sector will greatly benefit from emerging use cases,” Fernandes said in the statement.
According to a recent GlobalData report, leading robotics adopters in the oil and gas industry include BP, Chevron, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) and Equinor. Some of the leading robotics vendors in the oil and gas sector include Cognex, Cyberdyne, Estun Automation and FANUC, the report highlighted.
In a report sent to Rigzone early last year identifying themes that were “set to have the most influence” on the oil and gas sector in 2021, GlobalData highlighted “tech themes such as robotics, industrial internet, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and cybersecurity”.
In October 2021, Nabors Industries Ltd. announced that the world’s first fully automated land drilling rig had reached total depth on its first well, which was for ExxonMobil in the Permian basin. In June 2021, Heriot-Watt University announced that a robot made famous by dancing on YouTube was set to help save lives and cut carbon dioxide emissions by supporting hazardous environment research at the National Robotarium.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds
- Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022
- Top Trends To Affect Oil and Gas In 2023
- Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
- Shareholder Calls For Removal Of Hurricane's Executives, Chairman
- Japan Inks LNG Deals With USA, Oman
- Turkey Claims Black Sea Gas Reserves Worth $1 Trillion
- CNOOC Starts Up Power From Shore Project
- Seattle-Area Substations Attacked as Threats to Power Grid Widen
- Cargotec CEO to Retire in 2023
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
- Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
- New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery
- Strikes Underway At BP And Repsol North Sea Platforms
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields