Road to Oil Demand Recovery Full of Obstacles

The road to oil demand recovery appears to be full of obstacles as the world continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, Tonhaugen highlighted that oil prices were declining again on March 23, which he said proved that last week’s correction was not “deep enough” and that the market had been trading lately with an “excessively bullish sentiment, overlooking the pandemic’s risk”.

“The risks of the Covid-19 pandemic are very real and as most of Europe remains on lockdown ahead of Easter, road fuel demand is set to take a major hit in an otherwise busy season,” Tonhaugen said in the statement.

“Road fuels was the market segment that took the oil demand recovery by the hand, pushing overall liquids demand higher after last year’s plunge. Scaling back road fuels is like shortening the pillar of the overall oil demand recovery,” he added.

Tonhaugen noted that the depth of the price correction was “surprising in a way”, as the sector is just about a week ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ ministerial meeting on April 1 and as the U.S. fiscal stimulus “is supposed to boost market confidence”.

“Usually the market bubbles up ahead of OPEC+ meetings, as traders don’t want to miss out on the usually protective policies of the group,” Tonhaugen said.

“Else, the stimulus won’t help oil demand in the short-term, but surely may in the medium term. However, increased spending comes with a caveat, which financial markets are well aware of – inflation risks,” he added.

Tonhaugen went on to say that the prospect of OPEC+ holding back supply yet again for May provides a soft floor for prices, but added that, if lockdowns extend throughout Europe in April, “not even OPEC+ can prevent a further correction in oil”.

