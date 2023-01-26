Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
With the realized and forecast warm temperatures in January more than enough to offset the impact of the December cold, the risk premium embedded in U.S. natural gas markets has disappeared altogether.
That’s what analysts at Goldman Sachs stated in a report sent to Rigzone earlier this week, adding that front-month prices for the Henry Hub had collapsed to $3.60 per MMBtu, which the analysts called “a sizeable downshift from over $7.30 at the end of November”.
“At the same time, the forward curve has moved into contango, in line with our expectations, reflecting a market pricing softer expected fundamentals in 2023 and 2024,” the analysts stated in the report.
Weather in the U.S. has swung from extreme cold to unseasonable warmth over the holidays, the Goldman Sachs analysts noted in the report, adding that “freeze-offs in many parts of the country quickly turning to the warmest January in the last 20 years”.
“With this winter’s weather risk largely behind us, the market’s focus has turned to how low U.S. natural gas prices need to go to manage storage this year, with consensus expectations set on U.S. gas storage facing containment issues unless prices move sustainably well below $4 per MMBtu to incentivize C2G substitution and potentially a slowdown in production growth,” the analysts said in the report.
“While our view remains that containment issues are unlikely this year, helped by more moderate supply growth year on year, the warm January and the continued risks of delay for the restart of the 2 billion cubic feet per day Freeport LNG export facility pose some potential downside to our $4.15 per MMBtu Sum23 Henry Hub forecast,” the analysts added.
In a separate report sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen noted that prompt-month Henry Hub prices continued their volatile start to 2023 “as the market works to find an equilibrium between ramping up production and dwindling demand”.
“Prompt (Feb-23) Henry Hub prices settled at $3.447 per MMbtu yesterday [Monday], a 13 percent decline in 2023,” Allen highlighted in the report.
Allen also warned in the report that prompt Month (February) Henry Hub prices are set to expire at the end of the week “as the usual participants expect volatility into expiration”.
Henry Hub has dropped from a close of $6.97 per MMBtu on December 15, 2022, to a close of $3.06 per MMBtu on January 25. The commodity saw a 2022 peak close of $9.68 per MMBtu on August 22.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
