Risk Intelligence Co Flags Libya Oil Crisis Risk

Reporting indicates that Libya’s newly appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, threatens to shut eastern Libyan oil sites if Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s government does not relinquish power.

That’s what Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) stated, adding that the escalation risks a new oil crisis in Libya, “potentially causing significant global oil market disruption and exacerbating Libya’s political instability”.

“Meanwhile, the Port of Derna reopened after a 10 year closure, providing a much needed economic boost to the city of Derna,” Dryad noted in the MSTA.

“The first ship, the Mohammed S, docked on June 24, 2023, carrying food and medical supplies,” the company added.

In the MSTA, Dryad warned that, “in the face of the political standoff and its potential effects on oil production, maritime operators should keep a close watch on the developments in Libya, despite the positive development at Derna”.

Dryad’s latest MSTA gives Libya a risk and impact rating of “severe”. The majority of the country’s ports highlighted in the MSTA have a risk and impact rating of “moderate”. Libya’s risk and impact rating was also categorized as “severe” in Dryad’s previous MSTA, which was released on June 20.

Countries with the highest risk rating in Dryad’s latest MSTA include Ukraine, Yemen, and Syria, which are all designated “critical”.

As of 2021, Libya’s crude oil production stood at 1.2 million barrels per day and its marketed production of natural gas stood at 24.24 billion cubic meters, according to OPEC’s website. The country’s crude oil exports stood at 1.09 million barrels per day and its natural gas exports stood at eight billion cubic meters in 2021, OPEC’s site shows.

Libya had proven crude oil reserves of 48.36 billion barrels and proven natural gas reserves of 1.5 trillion cubic meters in 2021, OPEC’s site outlines. The country joined OPEC in 1962.

“Apart from petroleum, Libya’s other natural resources are natural gas and gypsum,” OPEC’s website states.

“Its economy depends primarily on the oil sector. Substantial revenues from the energy sector, coupled with a small population, give Libya one of the highest per capita GDPs in Africa,” it adds.

Black Sea

In its latest MSTA, Dryad also noted that the Black Sea region faces a “significant threat from mines dislodged by the collapse of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam”.

“These ‘butterfly’ mines could potentially reach Black Sea beaches, posing danger to residents and tourists. The UN is working to locate and remove these mines,” Dryad said in the MSTA.

“These developments warrant close monitoring by commercial maritime operators due to their potential impact on regional maritime operations and security,” the company added.

In its previous MSTA, Dryad stated that Russian officials had “doubled down on their threats to end their participation in the UN backed grain deal beyond the 17th July”.

“Notably, Russian officials have repeatedly sought to use brinkmanship in an attempt to force through concessions. Thus far however, Russia appears to have assessed that its immediate interests remain as part of the deal,” Dryad added in the MSTA.

Earlier this year, Dryad Global Analyst Krisztina Kocsis told Rigzone that, if the Black Sea Grain Deal was suspended, it is unlikely that there would be dramatic immediate consequences to be felt.

The analyst added at the time, however, that, since this is an agreement aiming to maintain a level of cooperation and provide a channel for communication and negotiation between warring parties, its suspension would mean an overall increase in uncertainty around the operating conditions of the Black Sea and it would create a state of commercial volatility.

Kocsis also noted at the time that the suspension “would be harmful for the entire conflict if this opportunity for negotiation was lost”.

“The immediate effects would be felt on Ukrainian waters while the rest of the Black Sea would continue to operate uninterrupted, albeit against heightened threat of sea mines,” Kocsis added.

In a statement posted on the United Nations website on June 20, Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said, “the Secretary-General calls on the parties to accelerate operations and urges them to do their utmost to ensure the continuation of this vital agreement, which is up for renewal on 17 July”.

“The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the implementation of both the Black Sea Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding on Russian food and fertilizer exports so that exports of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine reach markets around the world safely and predictably,” Haq added in the statement.

