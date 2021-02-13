Rising Oil Price Forecasts and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price forecasts for this year and next year, its latest short term energy outlook report revealed.

Read full article here

How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?

According to the National Ocean Industries Association’s latest projections, which were prepared by Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners, if U.S. President Joe Biden’s pause on new oil and natural gas leases in offshore waters becomes permanent, the effect on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico workforce would be considerable.

Read full article here

How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?

The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) latest state of energy report showed just how many U.S. oil and gas industry jobs were cut last year.

Read full article here

BPC Looks Beyond the Bahamas for 2021

Bahamas Petroleum Co. revealed that, in addition to the Bahamas, it is also focusing on Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname in 2021, as well as prospect/lead maturation potential in Uruguay from reprocessed seismic data.

Read full article here

Offshore Ghana Campaign Goes to Maersk Drilling

Tullow Ghana has awarded Maersk Drilling a conditional letter of award for a long-term developmental drilling campaign at the TEN and Jubilee fields offshore Ghana, Maersk reported.

Read full article here

PTTEP Announces Largest Ever Gas Find

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) announced its largest ever gas discovery. The Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well in the Sarawak SK 410B Project was said to have proven over 1,960 feet of net gas pay and a well test at the site showed a flow rate of 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com